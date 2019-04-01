RACINE — Advocates for students with disabilities say problems within the Racine Unified School District’s special education program are systemic and have increased in recent years.
“Things have changed for the worse, for sure,” said Sally Flaschberger, lead advocacy specialist with Disability Rights Wisconsin.
Stacy Tapp, Unified’s chief of communications and community engagement, stated that the district does everything it can to support its students. Decisions regarding a student’s individual education program are made by a group of stakeholders including the teacher, parent and other members of the child’s special education team. Tapp said that parents do not always agree with decisions made by the group.
She stated that coming to a consensus about the child’s best interests can be challenging with so many people involved, all with differing perspectives.
“Every parent has a right to advocate for their child,” Tapp said. “Every parent has a right to make a complaint to DPI.”
Parents do file complaints. In the past five years, 43 Individuals with Disabilities Education Act complaints against Unified were filed with the state Department of Public Instruction, and 27 of those resulted in required corrective action.
Tapp said if a parent disagrees with their child’s IEP, making a complaint is just part of the process.
Disability Rights — which, along with Arc of Racine County, advocates for the families of special education students — filed a group complaint with DPI in December regarding special education services in Racine Unified, and DPI’s decision requires corrective action and a full, districtwide program review by an outside consultant.
This comes two years after another extensive corrective action plan was put in place in 2017 that had DPI visiting the district to monitor its internal control system in regards to placing students in the least restrictive environment and to ensure requirements were properly documented in IEPs, in addition to making sure that all IEPs were implemented.
For part of that year, DPI required all of Unified’s special education supervisors to file monthly monitoring reports.
But spokespeople for Disability Rights and Arc say they have not seen lasting changes as a result of this and other corrective actions.
“Because we’ve seen these issues continue and we know they’ve had corrective action plan after corrective action plan, we know that they still have not changed what’s going on,” Flaschberger said.
Tapp said the district knows that its special education teachers and support staff care deeply about their students’ success and are passionate about providing high-quality supports and services.
“We are always working to improve and always willing to work together with families and advocates to best support each student,” Tapp stated.
Parent perspective
Two mothers of Racine Unified students who have autism spoke with The Journal Times about their struggles to get the services they believe their children need: IEPs and one-on-one aides.
Both believe that getting more support for their children will help them better deal with disability-related behaviors and keep them and their fellow students safe. Both said they had to fight to get IEPs for their child.
Nikki Michele is the mother of a third-grade Racine Unified student who was diagnosed with autism at age 3. Michele claims that her child’s learning has been hindered by the district’s failure to help the child deal with autism-related behaviors. Michele said her child spent a significant amount of time each day of first grade crying in a coatroom instead of in the classroom learning, and Michele said she was asked to sign her child out early at least one time per week. Her child now has “horrible self-esteem,” Michele said, and is testing well below grade level despite having a high IQ.
Carolyn Bomkamp is dealing with similar issues with her son, who is in kindergarten.
He did well in 4-year-old kindergarten when there was an aide help redirect him, Bomkamp said, but that this year, the only adult in his classroom is his teacher.
“When he becomes overloaded, he reacts with violence,” Bomkamp said. “He hits, kicks and punches.”
Bonkamp believes her son requires an aide who knows him and can help him figure out what works for him so his behaviors don’t continue to escalate.
She’s afraid if efforts aren’t made now to help him control his emotions at school, that he won’t be able to make friends or become a functional member of society in the future.
“I just want my son and others like him to get the help they need,” Bonkamp said. “I don’t understand why it’s so difficult.”
Flaschberger said that when students with mental health and behavioral issues do not get the proper support, they miss out on skills that would help them become more successful. Sometimes these students end up segregated from their peers because of their behaviors.
“Behaviors become a chronic issue without the proper support,” said Peggy Foreman, executive director of the Arc of Racine County.
Funding
Both Flaschberger and Foreman suspect that budgetary issues are at play when it comes to the district not approving one-on-one aides. Unified denies this.
“The district is required to provide whatever services and supports are identified in the student’s IEP, regardless of budget implication,” Tapp stated.
If hiring a new aide is not in the budget but is required by the student’s IEP, the district makes adjustments as necessary to ensure the student’s needs are met, she added.
The district spends about $50 million per year on special education, and its state aid is currently about $11 million. The district also receives some federal aid for special education.
Wandering students
In addition to concerns about other behaviors, both Michele and Bonkamp said their children tend to leave their classrooms. This is one of the reasons both parents have asked for aides.
When her child was in second grade, Michele said, the student escaped the school more than once and went running toward a busy street, in addition to going missing within the school several other times.
At least once, Bonkamp said, school staff could not find her son, so his teacher had to go looking for him.
Tapp said she could not say whether the claims made by these parents are true because of student privacy laws.
Tapp said that in general, special education students getting out of their classrooms is not an issue at Unified.
“Some students do attempt to leave their classrooms and/or schools,” Tapp said. “Our staff are trained to respond when this happens.”
Tapp added that students with special needs have a variety of reasons they may choose to leave their location, including a classroom.
Good intentions
Both mothers said they believe many of the teachers they’ve worked with try their best and have good intentions, but do not have the support they need from the district to be successful.
Foreman said some teachers come to Arc to ask for help in getting more support for their students because they are fearful of asking the district for the support on their own. She believes the teachers are scared of admitting they cannot handle things on their own, as well as of asking for something that will cost the district money.
It is always the district’s goal, Tapp stated, to provide the services that will best support the individual student.
“We work to provide the least restrictive supports in order to best prepare students to be successful and as independent as possible when they move on from K-12 education,” she stated.
