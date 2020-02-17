Advocates make case for new victims' rights amendment before Wisconsinites vote on April 7

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Before Wisconsin’s first victims’ rights amendment was approved in 1993, Wanggaard said that it was common for victims to only talk to law enforcement when the crime was reported, maybe talk with a district attorney, and then not again until an eventual court trial.

“They were not really part of the process,” said Wanggaard, who was a Racine Police officer at the time. “It’s about being able to have victims have closure.”

The 1993 amendment was approved with 84.1% of the vote.

The Marsy’s Law-inspired amendment “allows them (victims) to be a participant in the process,” said Wanggaard, who has been a supporter of Marsy’s Law since it was first proposed in Wisconsin more than three years ago.

The amendment’s prospects

Some have argued that Marsy’s Law goes too far.

In 2018, Jeanne Hruska, political director for the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, wrote that “the notion that victims’ rights can be equated to the rights of the accused is a fallacy ...