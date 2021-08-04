Advocate Aurora, UW Health joining other health care systems by requiring COVID vaccines for employees

According to a release, Advocate Aurora’s systemwide “test positivity rate” is at its highest point since January. The health system also reported Wednesday that COVID-19 inpatient hospitalizations “have increased five-fold over the past three weeks.”

Advocate Aurora said that the vaccine requirement applies to all of its 75,000 team members across Wisconsin and Illinois, including remote workers and those who don’t directly interact with patients and volunteers. “Limited exceptions” are to be made “for specific religious or medical reasons.”

While “breakthrough” infections are still possible for those who have been vaccinated, COVID-19 cases are believed to be less severe and less deadly for those who have been vaccinated compared to those who aren’t vaccinated.

“We are first and foremost a safe, clinical enterprise. Our ultimate duty is to protect the health and safety of our team members, patients and communities,” Advocate Aurora President and CEO Jim Skogsbergh told team members Wednesday in a video. “The data is overwhelming. This vaccine is safe, and it’s highly effective in preventing infection and even more so, serious illness and death.