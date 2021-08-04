Advocate Aurora, UW Health joining other health care systems by requiring COVID vaccines for employees

Advocate Aurora Health has joined the growing list of health care systems to announce that it will be requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for nearly all of its employees.
The announcement came Wednesday morning, hours after UW Health made the same announcement. Advocate Aurora is requiring all team members to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
Other health care organizations that have announced mandates include Ascension Wisconsin, Children’s Wisconsin, the Mayo Clinic Health System and the Medical College of Wisconsin. Froedtert Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System and ProHealth Care also have mandates, according to Wisconsin Health News.
Facilities operated under Advocate Aurora in Racine County include health centers at 818 Forrest Lane, Waterford; 4320 67th Drive, Union Grove; 8400 Washington Ave., Racine; and 6611 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. Aurora also has an urgent care clinic at 2621 Green Bay Road (Highway 31) in Racine; and a medical center at 252 McHenry St., Burlington.
Pushback
Earlier this year, the Wisconsin Legislature passed a bill that aimed to ban COVID-19 vaccine requirements, but it was vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat.
State Rep. Shae Sortwell, a conservative who has repeatedly railed against coronavirus-related restrictions issued by governments and private organizations, is calling on health care workers to refuse the vaccine. In a Wednesday afternoon Facebook post, Sortwell wrote “With 40% of medical professionals so far refusing to take the Covid vaccine, you have the power. They cannot afford to fire all of you.”
Spreading faster
Advocate Aurora officials cited “the highly contagious Delta variant” that is blamed for a recent spike in COVID-19 cases as a pressure point that led to the health care system requiring vaccines for its employees.
According to a release, Advocate Aurora’s systemwide “test positivity rate” is at its highest point since January. The health system also reported Wednesday that COVID-19 inpatient hospitalizations “have increased five-fold over the past three weeks.”
Advocate Aurora said that the vaccine requirement applies to all of its 75,000 team members across Wisconsin and Illinois, including remote workers and those who don’t directly interact with patients and volunteers. “Limited exceptions” are to be made “for specific religious or medical reasons.”
While “breakthrough” infections are still possible for those who have been vaccinated, COVID-19 cases are believed to be less severe and less deadly for those who have been vaccinated compared to those who aren’t vaccinated.
“We are first and foremost a safe, clinical enterprise. Our ultimate duty is to protect the health and safety of our team members, patients and communities,” Advocate Aurora President and CEO Jim Skogsbergh told team members Wednesday in a video. “The data is overwhelming. This vaccine is safe, and it’s highly effective in preventing infection and even more so, serious illness and death.
“While COVID is far from gone, our story is still being written. Let this decision to mandate vaccines be another chapter in our book — one that says we have done everything we can to keep our patients, our communities and each other safe and healthy.”
David Wahlberg of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.