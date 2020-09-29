Advocate Aurora states 'It is undeniable: Racism is a public health crisis'

Joining with 38 other nationwide health systems, Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health Care has made a statement declaring racism to be a public health crisis. Those health systems, which includes La Crosse-based Gundersen Health System, are following the lead of dozens of other corporations and municipalities in making such a declaration.

Statements of this kind often point to systemic denials of access to health care to predominantly Black communities, and how those denials (through methods such as redlining and disinvestment) lead to other problems like increased drug use and crime.

“As the largest health care provider in Wisconsin, we know we must do better,” Cristy Garcia-Thomas, Advocate Aurora Health’s chief external affairs officer, said. “For us as a health care system, we’re doing more than what traditional people think of us as a health care system. When we think about community health work, depending on ZIP code you’re born on, the life expectancy gap can be as much as 16 years.”