Advocate Aurora sets up emergency overflow tents to protect staff from COVID-19 exposure

BURLINGTON — Outside of Advocate Aurora health care facilities across the country, and at the Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, now have their parking lots dotted with tents and mask-wearing medical staff.
The "Emergency Department Overflow Tents" are "part of proactive preparations for a surge of volume in patients who present to the ED with mild COVID symptoms," Advocate Aurora said.
They are not testing locations. Instead, they are set up to allow medical staff consult with patients who may be showing COVID-19 symptoms, but still minimize contact between staff and other patients with someone who may be carrying the potentially deadly virus.
By minimizing contact, Aurora said that it will also be able to "conserve personal protective equipment," also known as PPE, the disposable equipment (like masks and gloves) that medical staff need to prevent being exposed to contagious diseases.
Reports from across the country show doctors, nurses and other medical staff using PPE items much longer than they usually would to conserve resources.
In a release from Advocate Aurora, people who think they may have COVID-19 or been exposed to the novel coronavirus are directed to visit the health system's online resource center advocateaurorahealth.org/coronavirus-disease-2019.
