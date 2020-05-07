Advocate Aurora hospitals announce regional reopening plan

While the Wisconsin Supreme Court and governors across the 50 states ponder the right way to reopen, hospitals and medical facilities are planning an incremental return to normalcy on a regional basis.
During a video conference with members of the media Thursday morning, members of Advocate Aurora Health’s leadership team briefed journalists on its plan to reopen.
The short answer is that nothing will be the same for a while. And the ways physicians, nurses and physician’s assistants see patients may never be the same again. That might even be a good thing, according to Advocate Aurora’s leadership.
“The complexities of this crisis and the problems it poses cannot be overstated,” Gary Stuck, Advocate Aurora’s chief medical officer, said.
For now, Advocate Aurora is slowly reopening its normal services depending on regional conditions. Places where the coronavirus outbreak is worse — like in Racine, Kenosha, Brown and Milwaukee counties — will see medical offerings return to normal at a slower pace. Another factor will be access to the necessary personal protective equipment; if medical professionals can’t be safe seeing patients, then visits can’t happen.
But where the outbreak has not been so severe, more elective and noncritical visits will be allowed by Advocate Aurora.
When asked on what date operations will fully return to normal, Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beth Kingston, Ph.D., replied “We don’t have a full timeline. That will vary by site.” That echoed what Gov. Tony Evers and other state health leaders have been saying for weeks: that life won’t return to normal “like a switch,” but rather it will take time to “turn back the dial” on restrictions.
“We can’t turn this on all at once,” Stuck said.
A handful of more rural Advocate Aurora facilities in Wisconsin are already reopened for elective procedures. And almost all radiology operations are back up to full speed. Next week, the same things will start happening in Illinois for Advocate Aurora facilities.
Ascension Health appears to be following a similar model. A couple Ascension hospitals are already “resuming elective surgeries and non-urgent procedures” in Florida, since Florida has been one of the first states to start rolling back its statewide restrictions.
“Many are choosing not to visit their doctors or go to the emergency room … because they’re concerned about exposure to coronavirus,” Kingston said.
That’s not what medical providers want to happen. They want to continue seeing patients
“It is safe to come back,” added Kelly Jo Golson, Advocate Aurora’s chief marketing officer. “We still want patients who need care to still come in to receive care,” even if most visits won’t be like you’re used to when you go to the doctor’s office.
In what is called a “virtual waiting room,” most patients who arrive early for their appointments will wait in their cars before it’s time to come in.
Other added precautions include:
- Coronavirus testing for all patients entering surgery;
- Masks for all patients, providers and other people in hospitals;
- Social distancing protocols, including staggered appointments and “newly designed waiting areas” to minimize contact; and
- Enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting of surfaces and rooms.
If anyone is experiencing a health problem or has a concern, even if it appears to be completely unrelated to coronavirus, medical professionals are still advising they call their medical provider to set up an appointment.
Virtual visits will continue to be used, added Golson. She said that there’s a good chance virtual care visits will remain popular for months, and perhaps permanently, but still said that “There are times patients need to be seen, hands-on, eyes-on care.”
