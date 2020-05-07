Advocate Aurora hospitals announce regional reopening plan

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While the Wisconsin Supreme Court and governors across the 50 states ponder the right way to reopen, hospitals and medical facilities are planning an incremental return to normalcy on a regional basis.

During a video conference with members of the media Thursday morning, members of Advocate Aurora Health’s leadership team briefed journalists on its plan to reopen.

The short answer is that nothing will be the same for a while. And the ways physicians, nurses and physician’s assistants see patients may never be the same again. That might even be a good thing, according to Advocate Aurora’s leadership.

“The complexities of this crisis and the problems it poses cannot be overstated,” Gary Stuck, Advocate Aurora’s chief medical officer, said.

For now, Advocate Aurora is slowly reopening its normal services depending on regional conditions. Places where the coronavirus outbreak is worse — like in Racine, Kenosha, Brown and Milwaukee counties — will see medical offerings return to normal at a slower pace. Another factor will be access to the necessary personal protective equipment; if medical professionals can’t be safe seeing patients, then visits can’t happen.