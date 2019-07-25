Advocate Aurora Health announced that Jim Skogsbergh will become the organization’s sole president and CEO, effective immediately. Skogsbergh has jointly run Advocate Aurora Health alongside co-president and co-CEO Nick Turkal, MD since the system was formed in April 2018 through the merger of Advocate Health Care and Aurora Health Care in Downers Grove, Ill. and Milwaukee.
“After a thorough review with the assistance of an independent advisor, the board has made the decision to move to a single CEO model to best position us to advance our strategy moving forward,” said Joanne Disch, chair of the board. “We have been fortunate to come together as Advocate Aurora Health under the leadership and expertise of two tremendous individuals and we express our sincerest gratitude to both Nick and Jim for their outstanding contributions. The board is confident Jim is uniquely positioned to guide our system into the future by transforming our core business and redefining how we help people live well. He has earned national acclaim for his visionary leadership and laser focus on safety, value-based care and consumer-first strategies that will continue to propel our organization forward.”
Skogsbergh, 61, has been named as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare for eight consecutive years, beginning in 2011. A longtime executive with Advocate Health Care, he joined the system in 2001 as chief operating officer and was promoted to president and CEO in 2002.
Under his leadership, Advocate Health Care was recognized as a national leader for its clinical successes, technological innovation, workplace culture and safety excellence.
Previously, Skogsbergh was executive vice president of Iowa Health System and president and CEO of Iowa Methodist, Iowa Lutheran and Blank Children’s Hospitals. He also played a management role in the 10-hospital statewide Iowa Health System. He began his career in hospital administration in 1982 as an administrative resident with Memorial Health System of South Bend, Ind.
A graduate of Iowa State University and the University of Iowa, Skogsbergh is a past chair of the American Hospital Association board as well as the Chicago United board. A Chicago-area resident, he also is a board member of World Business Chicago, the city’s public/private economic development entity.
“I am honored to continue to lead Advocate Aurora Health and our talented physicians, nurses and team members into the future as we transform care and deliver on our purpose of helping people live well,” Skogsbergh said. “I’m grateful to Nick for his partnership and commitment in co-creating an industry leader that is well-positioned to redefine health care as we know it.”
Turkal will support any transition needs as he departs to pursue other interests.
“It has truly been a privilege to work alongside Jim and lead this remarkable organization and its talented and passionate team members,” said Turkal. “We have formed an incredible organization dedicated to serving our patients and community, and I have full confidence that Advocate Aurora Health is well-positioned for the future under Jim’s leadership.”
