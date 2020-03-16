You are the owner of this article.
Advocate Aurora Health adopts no-visitor policy, with a few exceptions
Coronavirus

RACINE COUNTY — To stem the spread of COVID-19 and help keep patients, visitors and team members safe, Advocate Aurora Health announced it has implemented new visitor restrictions as of Monday, March 16.

“No visitors, with a few exceptions, will be allowed in any inpatient areas until further notice,” the organization announced. “All visitors who meet exclusion criteria must pass a health screening, which will be administered at a central hospital checkpoint.”

Exclusion criteria includes:

  • Pediatric caregivers (two);
  • Caregivers necessary for the emotional well-being of the patient (one);
  • Partner and midwife/doula of a laboring mother (two);
  • End-of-life situations (number of visitors determined on a case-by-case basis);
  • Emergency Department companion (one);
  • Outpatient area companion (one);
  • In-person discharge instructions (one); and
  • Professionals assigned to assist with procedures (one).
