Advocate Aurora Health adopts no-visitor policy, with a few exceptions

RACINE COUNTY — To stem the spread of COVID-19 and help keep patients, visitors and team members safe, Advocate Aurora Health announced it has implemented new visitor restrictions as of Monday, March 16.
“No visitors, with a few exceptions, will be allowed in any inpatient areas until further notice,” the organization announced. “All visitors who meet exclusion criteria must pass a health screening, which will be administered at a central hospital checkpoint.”
Exclusion criteria includes:
- Pediatric caregivers (two);
- Caregivers necessary for the emotional well-being of the patient (one);
- Partner and midwife/doula of a laboring mother (two);
- End-of-life situations (number of visitors determined on a case-by-case basis);
- Emergency Department companion (one);
- Outpatient area companion (one);
- In-person discharge instructions (one); and
- Professionals assigned to assist with procedures (one).