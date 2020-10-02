Advocate Aurora drops plans to merge with Michigan's largest health provider

Advocate Aurora Health, the largest health provider in Wisconsin and one of the largest nonprofit health networks in the Midwest, has dropped plans to merge with Beaumont Health, the largest health provider in Michigan.

Five months ago, the two health systems had announced they had signed a non-binding letter of intent. But, Advocate Aurora on Friday announced that negotiations had fallen through.

"Advocate Aurora Health and Beaumont Health have mutually agreed to end partnership discussions," a news release stated.

Merger plans reportedly slowed down over the summer after the majority doctors working for Beaumont expressed opposition to the plan in a poll.

In a statement, the president and CEO of Advocate Aurora, Jim Skogsbergh, said Friday, “We have great respect for Beaumont Health, and we continue to believe scale will play a critical role in advancing quality, accelerating transformation and reducing cost in the healthcare world of tomorrow.”