Advocate Aurora drops plans to merge with Michigan's largest health provider

Advocate Aurora Health, the largest health provider in Wisconsin and one of the largest nonprofit health networks in the Midwest, has dropped plans to merge with Beaumont Health, the largest health provider in Michigan.
Five months ago, the two health systems had announced they had signed a non-binding letter of intent. But, Advocate Aurora on Friday announced that negotiations had fallen through.
"Advocate Aurora Health and Beaumont Health have mutually agreed to end partnership discussions," a news release stated.
Merger plans reportedly slowed down over the summer after the majority doctors working for Beaumont expressed opposition to the plan in a poll.
In a statement, the president and CEO of Advocate Aurora, Jim Skogsbergh, said Friday, “We have great respect for Beaumont Health, and we continue to believe scale will play a critical role in advancing quality, accelerating transformation and reducing cost in the healthcare world of tomorrow.”
John Fox, president and CEO of Beaumont Health, added, “We continue to have a very high regard for Advocate Aurora Health ... But at this time, we want to focus on our local market priorities and the physicians, nurses and staff who provide compassionate, extraordinary care every day.”
According to the company, Advocate Aurora employs 75,000 people, including more than 22,000 nurses. In Wisconsin and Illinois, the system has nearly 3 million patients. Had Advocate Aurora merged fully with Beaumont, it could have taken on an additional 38,000 employees with 5,000 physicians already working for Beaumont.
Wisconsin-based Aurora Health Care was founded in 1984 and took on its current name after merging with Advocate Health Care Network of Illinois, an agreement for which was announced in December 2017.
