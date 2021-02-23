Advocate Aurora announces leadership team of Mount Pleasant medical center to open next year

MOUNT PLEASANT — Advocate Aurora Health announced Tuesday the leadership team for its new medical center in Mount Pleasant and the Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2022.
- Lisa Just was named president of Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant. Just will transition from her role as president of Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha. She will continue to serve as the president of the South Wisconsin patient service area, providing oversight of Aurora Medical Center Kenosha, Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, along with Medical Group clinics in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties and legacy Aurora clinics in Lake County, Illinois.
- Venkata Thota will serve as interim chief medical officer for Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant. Dr. Thota is also the Chief Medical Officer for Aurora Medical Center Kenosha and Medical Group Clinics and Chief Medical Officer for Advocate Aurora Post-Acute division.
- Karen Hanson has been named vice president and chief nursing officer of Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant. She will transition from her current role as vice president and chief nursing officer at Advocate Condell Medical Center, where she has worked for 14 years. She was previously administrator of quality and clinical integration at Condell.
- Donna Jamieson has been named president of Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha. Since 2015, Jamieson has served as chief nursing officer at the center and in 2019 she assumed additional responsibilities as site administrator.
- Kathryn Harter has been named chief nursing officer of Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha. Harter brings more than 20 years of health care administration experience to her new role. She joined Advocate Aurora in July 2020 as director of nursing for Aurora Medical Center Kenosha.