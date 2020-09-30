Advanced Pain Management enters receivership; 238 Wisconsin jobs endangered

MOUNT PLEASANT — Advanced Pain Management, which has locations across Wisconsin including in Mount Pleasant, filed to enter receivership last week putting 238 Wisconsinites' jobs in jeopardy.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development online records, Advanced Pain Management first filed a warn notice of a workforce reduction at its Greenfield office on May 14, which affected 50 employees. The number of employees affected in Greenfield grew over the months to 59 but did not reportedly increase beyond that until last Friday.
On Sept. 25, the DWD recorded a warn notice for facility closures and an updated layoff schedule for Advanced Pain Management facilities in Greenfield, Appleton, Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee, Prairie du Sac, Sheboygan, West Bend and Mount Pleasant, which so far is set to eliminate 238 jobs statewide.
Receivership
In a letter sent to DWD and municipalities dated Sept. 21, Michael S. Polsky of Beck, Chaet, Bamberger and Polsky, based in Madison, stated that, "due to unexpected business and industry circumstances," APM Wisconsin MO, LLC and related entities voluntarily entered into receivership to wind down APM's business operations and conduct an orderly liquidation of assets.
In a press release sent out on Sept. 22, Polsky wrote that APM "will continue with a small, streamlined staff during the transition and will send the required notice to about 240 employees notifying them of being laid off."
The business "explored other alternatives prior to filing its Chapter 128 petition, but was unable to finalize an agreement to sell the business to a new owner who would continue operations," the release stated.
On Tuesday, the Advanced Pain Management location at 4216 Old Green Bay Road was closed. It is unknown how many Racine County residents will be affected.
In addition to providing administrative and management services at ambulatory surgical centers which specialize in pain management procedures and therapies, APM provided administrative services for the independently owned Advanced Pain Management S.C., which did not file for receivership.
Things to do in and around Racine County
CALEDONIA — Outdoors in nature with your family group is a safe and restorative place to be while we weather the COVID-19 world.
RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is offering these fundraising events:
RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. will host Fall Wine Walks on Oct. 3 and 10 with two sessions available on each date to ensure smaller crowd…
RACINE — An Imagine Alley Fall Fest featuring an artsy alley with a show of hundreds of hand-blown glass pumpkins will be held Saturdays, Oct.…
UNION GROVE — St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., will hold a Virtual Fall Festival with curbside to go rotisserie chicken and …
RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. is planning to host several Halloween themed activities from Oct. 17-31, including a scavenger hunt, trick-…
YORKVILLE — Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, will offer a fall pork chop dinner from 3 to 6 p.m Saturday, Oct. 10.…
RACINE — An opening for “The Hand of Man,” an art exhibit by Tom Simonson, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Spectrum Gallery, …
RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. will host its first Beer and Bacon Walk from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at 20 Downtown locations.
KENOSHA — Kenosha Community Sailing Center is offering a rental operation of stand-up paddle boards and kayaks from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday…
RACINE — The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., is showcasing a needlework exhibit called In “Stitches: Contemporary Approaches to Needlework” t…
RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. is offering a socially distanced, self-guided historic tour of Downtown Racine with a web-based, mobile-friendl…
RACINE — The biennial exhibition, "Wisconsin Photography 2020," will be featured through Nov. 28 at Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of th…
RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra has added new content to its YouTube channel. Appropriate for the season, it’s a performance of “Summer…
RACINE — OS Projects, 601 Sixth St., presents the playful and incisive works of Kristen Bartel and Mary Bergs in “Wondering/Wandering” through…
RACINE — Over the last 20 years, the Racine Art Museum (RAM), 441 Main St., has built one of the largest public collections of contemporary ar…
RACINE — Wanting to include the community in a creative conversation about these unique times, Racine Art Museum and Wustum Museum of Fine Art…
KENOSHA — "Masters of Their Era — Prints from the Ronald L. and Mary K. Ruble Collection" is on exhibit through Oct. 30 at the Kenosha Public …
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.