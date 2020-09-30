 Skip to main content
Advanced Pain Management enters receivership; 238 Wisconsin jobs endangered
Advanced Pain Management enters receivership; 238 Wisconsin jobs endangered

Advanced Pain Management Wisconsin MO LLC filed for receivership last week, putting 238 Wisconsin jobs at risk. The Mount Pleasant location at 4216 Old Green Bay Road was closed on Tuesday and it is unknown how many Racine County residents will be affected. 

 Christina Lieffring

MOUNT PLEASANT — Advanced Pain Management, which has locations across Wisconsin including in Mount Pleasant, filed to enter receivership last week putting 238 Wisconsinites' jobs in jeopardy.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development online records, Advanced Pain Management first filed a warn notice of a workforce reduction at its Greenfield office on May 14, which affected 50 employees. The number of employees affected in Greenfield grew over the months to 59 but did not reportedly increase beyond that until last Friday.

On Sept. 25, the DWD recorded a warn notice for facility closures and an updated layoff schedule for Advanced Pain Management facilities in Greenfield, Appleton, Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee, Prairie du Sac, Sheboygan, West Bend and Mount Pleasant, which so far is set to eliminate 238 jobs statewide.

Receivership

In a letter sent to DWD and municipalities dated Sept. 21, Michael S. Polsky of Beck, Chaet, Bamberger and Polsky, based in Madison, stated that, "due to unexpected business and industry circumstances," APM Wisconsin MO, LLC and related entities voluntarily entered into receivership to wind down APM's business operations and conduct an orderly liquidation of assets. 

In a press release sent out on Sept. 22, Polsky wrote that APM "will continue with a small, streamlined staff during the transition and will send the required notice to about 240 employees notifying them of being laid off."

The business "explored other alternatives prior to filing its Chapter 128 petition, but was unable to finalize an agreement to sell the business to a new owner who would continue operations," the release stated.

On Tuesday, the Advanced Pain Management location at 4216 Old Green Bay Road was closed. It is unknown how many Racine County residents will be affected.

In addition to providing administrative and management services at ambulatory surgical centers which specialize in pain management procedures and therapies, APM provided administrative services for the independently owned Advanced Pain Management S.C., which did not file for receivership. 

