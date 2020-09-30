Advanced Pain Management enters receivership; 238 Wisconsin jobs endangered

MOUNT PLEASANT — Advanced Pain Management, which has locations across Wisconsin including in Mount Pleasant, filed to enter receivership last week putting 238 Wisconsinites' jobs in jeopardy.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development online records, Advanced Pain Management first filed a warn notice of a workforce reduction at its Greenfield office on May 14, which affected 50 employees. The number of employees affected in Greenfield grew over the months to 59 but did not reportedly increase beyond that until last Friday.

On Sept. 25, the DWD recorded a warn notice for facility closures and an updated layoff schedule for Advanced Pain Management facilities in Greenfield, Appleton, Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee, Prairie du Sac, Sheboygan, West Bend and Mount Pleasant, which so far is set to eliminate 238 jobs statewide.

Receivership

In a letter sent to DWD and municipalities dated Sept. 21, Michael S. Polsky of Beck, Chaet, Bamberger and Polsky, based in Madison, stated that, "due to unexpected business and industry circumstances," APM Wisconsin MO, LLC and related entities voluntarily entered into receivership to wind down APM's business operations and conduct an orderly liquidation of assets.