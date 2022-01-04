Adoptions temporarily closed at Racine Wisconsin Humane Society; foster families needed

RACINE — The Wisconsin Humane Society has temporarily paused pet adoptions from its Racine, Ozaukee and Door County campuses due to pandemic-related staff and volunteer shortages.

According to a release, the WHS will only offer adoptions from its Milwaukee and Green Bay campuses “until further notice.” Some animals may be available to adopt directly from foster homes.

Available animals from Racine, Ozaukee and Door County campuses will be transported to Milwaukee, Green Bay or foster homes for adoption placement.

“Early on in the pandemic, we tried this strategy and it allowed us to keep our doors open for animals in need despite unpredictable, limited staffing,” said Angela Speed, vice president of communications at WHS. “Unfortunately, COVID is heavily impacting our work once again, but this temporary shift will allow us to continue to care for animals and families in need of our support.”

There are not necessarily fewer pets to adopt, however, just more demand. In January 2021, The Washington Post reported that the pandemic-induced boom of pet adoptions caused some shelters to run out.

This time around, in the WHS’ case, the closure is due to the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on its staff and volunteers.

In October, The Journal Times was reported that Racine area veterinarians are facing high demand from pet families in need and are lacking in new veterinarians to join the demanding industry.

Seeking foster families

To help keep shelter populations low, WHS is looking for foster parents to “open up their hearts and homes” to dogs, cats, rabbits and other small animals. Some of those animals may need time to recover from illness or an injury, or may simply need to get fostered to make more room at shelters for new arrivals.

WHS also has a Foster Facilitated Adoption Program (wihumane.org/fosterresources). In it, foster parents can be trained to offer adoption services themselves, helping free up staff members to focus on animals in shelters.

WHS remains open at all locations for surrender intake by appointment, as well as stray intake in the counties of their jurisdiction, including Racine, Ozaukee, Door and Brown Counties.

For more information, visit wihumane.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.