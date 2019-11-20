Addressing county's challenges: Area leaders face population, economic reality

RACINE COUNTY — While each of the county’s municipalities make decisions on their own, for the sake of their success in the future, their leaders might need to start making decisions together.

The issues that have persisted in the City of Racine and surrounding communities over the past several decades are receiving attention, in the form of addressing how can the municipal governments help each other.

Today, representatives from the Wisconsin Policy Forum are scheduled to meet with leaders from the largest municipalities east of Interstate 94 to discuss how to make better uses of their resources as part of the Resilient Communities series.

The gathering, set for 5 p.m. today at the Racine Theatre Guild Auditorium, 2519 Northwestern Ave., will include officials from Racine, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant and the county, according to a notice posted by the county. The session is open to the public, although a public question period is not scheduled.

The event is part of the Resilient Communities program, which has brought leaders together to talk about ways to improve the greater Racine area since 2017.

Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum, said the forum has updated its data to include information from 2016 to 2018.