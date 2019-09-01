RACINE — The first requests for additional streetlights have come in, but it will be at least another month before they can be evaluated and approved.
Alderman Mollie Jones of the 2nd District submitted a request for two additional streetlights to be installed in the 1700 block of the alley between Park Avenue and Villa Street. Jones told the Public Works and Services Committee the area has had “quite a few incidents,” including trash and used needles being dumped at night.
“I thought that some additional light would deter that activity,” said Jones.
Jones’ request has been put on hold until the Department of Public Works revises its criteria for deciding how to prioritize new streetlight requests.
Subtracting and adding
In 2012 the city removed 480 streetlights as a result of budget cuts and in 2013, for the same reason, another 530 were removed.
In 2013, when former DPW Commissioner Mark Yehlen was tasked with deciding which streetlights would be removed, he developed a streetlight policy that set a standard for residential streets between 350 and 699 feet long to have only one mid-block streetlight, and streets between 700 and 1,049 feet long to have only two mid-block lights.
In spite of the plan being rejected by the City Council, Yehlen, in consultation with Police Chief Art Howell, used the plan to determine which areas were adequately lit and which streetlights could be removed.
For the 2019 budget, the city allocated $36,000 to install additional streetlights. In March, the committee and ultimately the City Council passed guidelines for prioritizing streetlight requests which took into account factors such as public safety and the reflective qualities of the pavement.
The problem, according to City Engineer John Rooney, is that those criteria made the process too complicated to be effective.
“We are going to look at a more practical way for streetlight requests to be vetted,” Rooney said.
Rooney said the goal was for the policy to be easier for the general public to understand so they could know why some streetlights were approved and some were not. He also hoped to remove subjectivity from the process, so requests would be evaluated from an engineering perspective.
The approved criteria also did not include any specific guidelines for lighting alleys.
Rooney anticipated he would have it ready for the committee to review at their second meeting in September, which is scheduled for Sept. 24. Which means Jones’ request will be evaluated at the earliest in October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.