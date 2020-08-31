Additional details released in Mount Pleasant car chase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — New details have been released by Mount Pleasant Police regarding a 12:15 a.m. Sunday pursuit incident in the Village of Mount Pleasant.

A Mount Pleasant officer observed two traffic violations involving a white Honda Civic northbound on State Hwy. 31 at Newman Road, Mount Pleasant Police Department Lt. Eric Relich said. A pursuit of the vehicle spanned from just south of Spring Street to North Green Bay Road (Highway MM) and Northwestern Avenue (Highway 38). The vehicle collided with the curb and went down a hill before coming to a stop, he said.

The vehicle came to a rest in the south parking lot at Travelodge Watersedge Hotel, 3700 Northwestern Ave.

The driver, a male 19-year-old from Mount Pleasant, exited the driver door and ran from the scene, Relich said. He was not located. Mount Pleasant Police officers have identified the driver but had not apprehended him as of late Monday morning. The driver could be facing charges of fleeing and eluding an officer, bail jumping, and recklessly endangering the safety of others, Relich said.

The Sturtevant Police Department assisted Mount Pleasant Police, providing a K-9 officer in an unsuccessful attempt to track the fugitive driver.