YORKVILLE — With plans for construction of two hospitals in Mount Pleasant and the Foxconn Technology Group campus underway, Racine County is expecting to be hit with a flood of job openings.
As a result, county officials are anticipating a deficit in workers in the coming years.
In an attempt to head off that shortfall, county officials are taking a different approach to how they train employees, and to how they work with employers in the area.
“Things have not only accelerated but also changed, and we need to adapt to that change,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave told the County Board Executive Committee on Tuesday. “We have to adapt to the issue. The issue cannot adapt to us … Not only should the acceleration worry us, it should really force us to quick action.”
Delagrave said workforce supply and workforce demand in the county is “already in a deficit. Next year it stays relatively the same.”
But in 2021, the county is expecting a huge deficit with employers possibly struggling to fill openings.
“If we don’t do something today, we’re not going to have the workforce and we’re not going to meet the demand,” Delagrave said. “If we cannot meet the demand, those employers are going to go to communities and to counties where they can meet the demand.”
To meet the demand, the county is taking an interesting approach by planning to return money to the state in order to apply for a federal program in hopes of in turn reinvesting money from that back into the county.
The county is planning on paying outstanding loans through the state’s Revolving Loan Fund through the Community Development Block Grant program and reapplying for grants through a new program, CDBG-Closed, in hopes to get more return for its investment.
The County Board Executive Committee on Tuesday recommended approval of a resolution to do just that. The resolution still needs approval from the full County Board.
The county has been using the Community Development Block Grant, which is issued by the federal government through the state Department of Administration, for several years. But of the $2 million the county has received to help small businesses, only slightly more than $1 million has been used.
Jenny Trick, executive director for the Racine County Economic Development Corp., which handles the funds associated with the Community Development Block Grant, said the state Department of Administration discovered “these dollars are not being utilized as aggressively as they would like.”
“There are some restrictions with these dollars that make them difficult for small businesses to utilize,” Trick said. “We’re not different than many communities. In fact (the DOA) found that there’s $100 million that has been awarded throughout the state and yet only about 50% is actively being used by businesses.”
With more than $900,000 remaining in their loan, the county is preparing to take that money, along with using roughly $1 million of funds from the county’s general fund, to pay the state for the Revolving Loan Fund. Those businesses that received those loans will still pay them back, but instead of the money going to the state, it would go to the county.
Applying for federal funds
Trick said that under previous Community Development Block Grant regulations, the funds needed to be issued to benefit either low- or moderate-income level individuals, had to address slum or blighted situations or meet an urgent community need, which made it difficult for some small businesses to obtain those funds.
County officials say the loan repayments that are anticipated to come back to the county from businesses will be used for workforce training.
However, if the county does go this route, there would be a gap in time for funding from the time the county sends its funds to the state and when it gets the funds back.
But county officials believe the wait will be worth it.
Helping workers
If and when the county does get the funding, it plans to work with employers to find way to hire people that may have experienced difficulties gaining or retaining employees.
Hope Otto, director of Human Services for the county, said there are more than 50,000 residents in the county that are either under-employed or unemployed
Otto added, based on US Census data, that the county estimates that there are 16,000 residents over the age of 18 without a high school diploma and 9,000 of those are in the City of Racine, and another 31,000 lack college or post high school credential.
Otto said roughly 55% of jobs in the county require a college degree and the county estimates that percentage will grow to 62% by 2020 and will likely continue to grow.
“We need to look, as employers as well as advocates for this in the community, to help HR departments to look at whether or not that credential is a requirement,” Otto said. “Or is it something that we can look at life experience or previous learning to be able to change those job descriptions. Or is this something that we need help developing those post-secondary credentials.”
Other barriers to employment that the county has identified is transportation, which 25% of customers who came to the county’s Workforce Solutions offices identified as a problem, and criminal records.
Partnership with Aurora
The county estimates that the hospitals to be built — by Advocate Aurora Health and Froedtert Health, respectively — near Interstate 94 and Highway 20 could bring 5,000 openings over the next few years.
The county is planning a more demand-driven model for how it trains workers to fill those openings, and the subsequent openings from other employers as a result of people leaving their current jobs.
In the past, prospective employees would fill out a questionnaire with the county that included their interests and goals. The county would then enroll them in the appropriate job training based on those answers, then hope that a job would be available.
Now officials are switching to a current-openings focus in an attempt to fill positions that are available now.
The county plans on having a partnership with Advocate Aurora to get people training for the jobs that will be available and Otto said Aurora recently raised its minimum wage to $14 per hour for entry-level positions, and that that will be bumped up to $15 per hour in 2021.
“We need to work with employers to identify what needs they have and customize our training based on that,” Otto said. “The other great thing is there’s a lot of untapped talent within a lot of our organizations like Ascension and Aurora, that we can upscale those employees. And with their support and a dedicated staff to them achieve their goals along with our intensive case management model coaching them through the process. We’ve seen a lot of success with this.”
“If we don’t do something today, we’re not going to have the workforce and we’re not going to meet the demand. If we cannot meet the demand, those employers are going to go to communities and to counties where they can meet the demand.” Jonathan Delagrave, Racine County executive
