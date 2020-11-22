Adam Rogan: To beat the 2020 blues, Racine is getting ready for Christmas early this year; I did, too

Last week, she told her husband “we’re putting it up this week” regarding their Christmas tree. Usually, she said, her daughter can be a little cross-y/arm-y about holiday cheer. But at the end of 2020?

“My daughter cannot wait to get it up this year,” Bohm said. “It brings a little extra pep in your step.”

‘Nothing else to do’

Lisa Hicks’ family put their decorations up because of COVID, but for a different reason. She, her husband and nursing-student daughter all tested positive for COVID. Stuck at home for weeks on end, it seemed like there wouldn’t be a better time than to put up Christmas decorations — even if it was early November.

“My family, we all got COVID, we can’t go anywhere. But since we were home quarantining for the two weeks, we might as well do something,” Hicks, a Racine native now living in Spring Grove, Ill., told me with a laugh. “There was nothing else to do.”

She joked that she “could not watch any more TV” than she already had during quarantines. Decorating, at least, was “something productive.” And it kept their puppy, Hank, entertained.

‘A lot of highs and lows’