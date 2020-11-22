Adam Rogan: To beat the 2020 blues, Racine is getting ready for Christmas early this year; I did, too

Two weekends ago, my fiancée came home and declared: “We’re putting our Christmas tree up. I need something happy.”
I’m a traditionalist. I don’t believe in going to a corn maze before October. I don’t think about Thanksgiving before November. And I DEFINITELY don’t put start playing any Christmas music before Dec. 1; even thinking about sleigh bells ring-tingle-tingling before Thanksgiving dinner is digested is blasphemy. Like Kevin Costner‘s character in “Bull Durham,’ I believe in opening your presents Christmas morning rather than Christmas Eve.
So what did I reply when my fiancée declared the 12 Days of Christmas was starting in November? I said “OK,” put on a sweater and put our Andy Williams vinyl on the turntable. I could use some Christmas joy, too.
We aren’t the only ones trying to fight off the 2020 blues — fraught with an ugly and unavoidable politics-focused news cycle, a 100-year pandemic, and enough social media infighting to enrage a country. According to a Boston University study, by mid-April approximately 28 out of every 100 U.S. adults were suffering symptoms of depression, compared to 8.5 out of every 100 before the pandemic hit. That’s not a good sign, especially since suicides spike after the holidays, regardless of if they have a history of being hospitalized for mood disorders, according to a University of Maryland study.
As Dr. Vaile Wright, senior director of health care innovation for the American Psychological Association, told Today.com: “The cumulative effect” of seasonal affective disorder (i.e. seasonal depression) on top of the 2020 blues, “particularly for those prone to depression or seasonal affective disorder, is that they can start to feel hopeless. It feels like there’s no end in sight. There’s nothing but bad news all the time. It can be hard to maintain any sort of optimism.”
My fiancée is a teacher. Her schools have been in-person since the beginning of the year, but she isn’t looking forward to being cooped up while teaching from home through the end of the hellish year, even if it will keep her (and the rest of our families) safer from COVID-19.
Coffee and Christmas
We all need something cheery right now. I saw that being lived out on Wednesday morning on Main Street at Divino Gelato Cafe, one of my main caffeine haunts.
There, Windy Bohm — whose mom owns the place — was humming along to Michael Bublé’s great-but-unoriginal holiday covers playing over the radio. She says she usually decorates for holidays, but is “more decorative than normal” this year.
Last week, she told her husband “we’re putting it up this week” regarding their Christmas tree. Usually, she said, her daughter can be a little cross-y/arm-y about holiday cheer. But at the end of 2020?
Support Local Journalism
“My daughter cannot wait to get it up this year,” Bohm said. “It brings a little extra pep in your step.”
‘Nothing else to do’
Lisa Hicks’ family put their decorations up because of COVID, but for a different reason. She, her husband and nursing-student daughter all tested positive for COVID. Stuck at home for weeks on end, it seemed like there wouldn’t be a better time than to put up Christmas decorations — even if it was early November.
“My family, we all got COVID, we can’t go anywhere. But since we were home quarantining for the two weeks, we might as well do something,” Hicks, a Racine native now living in Spring Grove, Ill., told me with a laugh. “There was nothing else to do.”
She joked that she “could not watch any more TV” than she already had during quarantines. Decorating, at least, was “something productive.” And it kept their puppy, Hank, entertained.
‘A lot of highs and lows’
Similar to Bohm, Mark Kollaszar, a Racine native, put his decorations up simply because of the pandemic’s mental effects.
He works in health care, as a medical office assistant at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha. “We have a lot of highs and a lot of lows,” he said of the high-stress job.
But now, more than a month before Dec. 25, with a house covered in colorful lights and two decorated trees inside, “it’s nice to go home and see lights and Christmas decorations,” Kollaszar said. “I usually put them up a little early, but not this early.”
Same my friend. Same.
Adam Rogan is the interim local editor of The Journal Times.
