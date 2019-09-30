{{featured_button_text}}

In 1955, a senseless Journal Times editorial writer pronounced Horlick Field “virtually dead.” Boy, were they wrong.

At more than 110 years old, the City of Racine’s predominant athletics facility is doing just fine. It’s getting a much-needed facelift with new turf for the baseball infield, and football at Horlick Field is set to celebrate its 100th birthday on Oct. 19 of this year.

“It’s something that’s always been there,” local historian Gerald Karwowski said of Historic Horlick Field.

It was built sometime before 1910, but not even The Journal Times’ archives know when it actually opened.

City League Park, the field's original name, first appeared in our newspaper in 1905 as local baseball teams — with names like the Kenosha Shamrocks, the Greys and the Lakeviews — played ball there.

The first time the field's current name was used in local newsprint appears to be in 1908, according to a search of The Journal Times’ archives. It's named after William Horlick, who was Racine’s mayor from 1907 until 1911. He officially bought the field in 1919.

Karwowski says Horlick’s family was a big supporter of athletics: William’s sons, William Jr. and Alexander, were both respected athletes in their younger days.

Curly Lambeau as Green Bay Packers coach

Lambeau 

Football, currently the sport that sells the most tickets here, wasn’t even played at Horlick until 1919.

Perhaps the high mark in the field’s football history came on Nov. 19, 1922, when a last-second field goal by team captain Hank Gillo allowed the Racine Legion to tie 3-3 with a three-year-old football team known as the Green Bay Packers, a team led both on and off the field by player-coach Earl "Curly" Lambeau. The Packers and Legion played three league games at Horlick Field in as many years.

The next year, the Legion’s quarterback went by the name Milton “Mitt” Romney. He was a University of Chicago grad who went on to play for the Chicago Bears; one of his descendants, Willard "Mitt" Romney, is currently a U.S. senator from Utah and ran for president in 2012 with Paul Ryan as his running mate.

The Legion played in the National Football League, along with the Packers, for a few years, but disbanded in 1924. In 1926, the Racine Tornadoes joined the league, but didn’t even last a full season.

Pro sports returned to Horlick Field in a big way during the 1940s.

With as many as half of all young American males contributing to the Second World War effort, women stepped up to the plate. The Racine Belles, which took their name from a local men’s baseball team that disbanded in 1915, played eight seasons in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and won the league’s first championship in 1943. They again won it all in 1946.

Racine Belles batter

A Racine Belles batter swings during a photo shoot at Historic Horlick Field. The photo is undated, but the Belles played at Horlick Field from 1943 until 1950.

Racine-lovers like to remind others that the Belles were one of the teams featured in the 1992 Golden Globe-nominated film “A League of Their Own,” starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Rosie O’Donnell and Madonna.

(As a young boy, my rapscallion of a grandfather, Jack Rogan, would sneak under the field's bleachers so he could watch Belles games for free.)

Years after the Belles threw their last pitch in 1950, the city considered giving up on the field altogether, but a remodeling job brought it back to life in the mid-1960s; a new press box was added in 1972, and it’s been continually updated over the years.

In advocating for upkeeping the field, a late InSinkErator executive by the name of George Shoup, who chaired the city’s Public Welfare Committee, said in 1962: “Horlick Field should never be abandoned. That would be ridiculous.”

Shoup’s hope has been fulfilled. Horlick hasn’t been lonely for decades.

It’s played host to dozens of intracity high school football battles, local softball tournaments and leagues, held up the Racine Raiders as they’ve claimed nine minor-league football national championships in fewer than 40 years, played host to a handful of women’s tackle football games featuring the Wisconsin Riveters, and welcomed about 100 drum and bugle corps shows.

Now, with a baseball field worth playing on, Racine’s favorite field can start a new era in its second century.

Racine Belles huddle

In this undated photo, Racine Belles players huddle up in front of a baseball diamond's dugout.

