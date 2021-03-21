Adam Rogan: Going through a firearms scenario in the RPD's simulator

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That’s exactly what this training exercise intends to show: That when you’re the first officer on scene, you don’t know what can happen and there’s no way to know what can happen at any given moment. In another simulation I went through that was only a couple seconds long, a man standing in a park pulls a gun from his waistband and fires before I could lift my gun (which was already out of its holster) and pull the trigger — I was one-tenth of a second late, which I was told isn’t far from the norm in terms of reaction time.

“A suicidal situation can become a homicidal one just like that,” one of the officers said as he snapped his fingers after the simulation was over.

When there’s an unstable man with a gun about to enter a building, everyone on scene — whether police officer or bystander — has to make a decision and live with it. If you have a gun and don’t shoot, as I chose to, the guy might enter the building and open fire on his ex-coworkers. If I do shoot, the only place I have to aim is at his back.

In retrospect, it’s obvious that that’s another part of what this exercise was supposed to teach. One of the officers in the room put it bluntly: “Sometimes the only option you have is to shoot someone in the back.”