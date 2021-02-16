Across Racine County, only 1 or 2 races will be voted on in primary election that ends today

Depending on where voters reside across Racine County, no more than two races will appear on your ballot in the primary election that concludes today. Most county voters will see just one.
This primary precedes the April 6 spring election.
To find out how to vote, go to MyVote.wi.gov or call your local clerk’s office.
State superintendent
On every ballot across the county will be the seven-way race for state superintendent of public instruction, the leader of Wisconsin’s public schools. Only two will advance to the April 6 election, which will determine who will hold the seat for the next four-year term.
Incumbent Carolyn Stanford Taylor announced in January 2020 that she will not seek election to a full term. She was appointed to the position by Gov. Tony Evers after he was elected governor in 2018.
Evers had held the position since 2009.
Running in that election are:
- Sheila Briggs, an assistant state superintendent.
- Joe Fenrich, a Fond du Lac High School science teacher for 15 years.
- Troy Gunderson, an adjunct professor at Viterbo University in La Crosse and former West Salem superintendent.
- Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams, a former state education department employee and special education teacher from Milwaukee with 25 years’ experience in education.
- Deborah Kerr, a former Brown Deer Schools superintendent who now lives in Caledonia.
- Steve Krull, a principal at a Milwaukee Public Schools elementary school.
- Jill Underly, the superintendent at Pecatonica Area School District.
Town of Burlington
Voters in the Town of Burlington, population 6,565, are asked to weigh in on a three-way race for a seat on the Town Board.
Running in the race are: Brian Fliss, Neal Czaplewski and Chad Novasic.
They are seeking to replace Supervisor Richard Isaacson, who isn’t seeking re-election.
The top two vote-getters will then face each other in the April 6 spring election, which will be filled with many more races than this primary.