Across Racine County, only 1 or 2 races will be voted on in primary election that ends today

Depending on where voters reside across Racine County, no more than two races will appear on your ballot in the primary election that concludes today. Most county voters will see just one.

This primary precedes the April 6 spring election.

To find out how to vote, go to MyVote.wi.gov or call your local clerk’s office.

State superintendent

On every ballot across the county will be the seven-way race for state superintendent of public instruction, the leader of Wisconsin’s public schools. Only two will advance to the April 6 election, which will determine who will hold the seat for the next four-year term.

Incumbent Carolyn Stanford Taylor announced in January 2020 that she will not seek election to a full term. She was appointed to the position by Gov. Tony Evers after he was elected governor in 2018.

Evers had held the position since 2009.

Running in that election are: