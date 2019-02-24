UNION GROVE — Plans for an expansive 160-acre apartment, single-family home and senior living development are scheduled to go before a joint meeting of Union Grove’s Village Board, Plan Commission and Community Development Authority Monday night.
The proposed development, called Canopy Hills, is the third major housing development in the works in the village, including the 73-unit Granary luxury apartments at the former mill site and another 44-acre, 120-unit, 64-house subdivision by Premier Real Estate south of Highway 11 at 69th Drive.
Canopy Hills was drawn up in a partnership between Kenosha-based Bear Development LLC and Mount Pleasant-based Newport Development Corp. It calls for 240 market-rate luxury apartments, 203 single-family lots and 80 senior independent and assisted-living units. The apartments would include 132 one-bedroom, 84 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom units in 12 two-story buildings.
“Canopy Hills will offer each resident a home option for every season of their life,” project manager Craig Bartsch wrote in a letter to the village. His letter also invokes the Foxconn Technology Group development in Mount Pleasant, calling it “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to capture a significant number of new residents.”
The development was first proposed to the village in 2006 and a tax increment financing district was created for it, but the Great Recession killed the project around 2009-10. Plans for the development were revived last December and developers are back with a refined concept.
The Canopy Hills site stretches from the west side of the intersection of Highway 45 (South Colony Avenue) and 58th Road south to the intersection of Main Street (Highway 45) and Seventh Avenue, and then runs west about half a mile.
The single-family lots would take up 133.7 acres, the senior living area would be 7 acres and the apartment area would encompass 20.2 acres. The single-family area includes 203 lots with an average size of 0.39 acres.
Apartments would include a clubhouse with an entertainment room, gourmet kitchen, barbecue and lounging area, fitness center and an outdoor swimming pool, according to Bartsch’s letter. Inside each unit would be a washer and dryer, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and “hardwood-style” flooring. There also would be a leash-free dog park and community garden.
Bartsch’s letter and conceptual presentation submitted to the village does not say how much the proposed development would cost to build, nor does it say what the average rent would be for the apartments. Bartsch did not respond to several calls seeking additional information.
If the project advances, the village would need to draw up a new development agreement.
