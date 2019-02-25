UNION GROVE — It was standing room only Monday evening at the Municipal Center as Bear Development CEO S.R. Mills presented a comprehensive vision for the proposed 160-acre Canopy Hills housing development.
Mills laid out pricing, building design and development plans for the project, which is proposed to include more than 500 housing units including apartments, single-family lots and senior living units. The Canopy Hills site stretches from the west side of the intersection of Highway 45 (South Colony Avenue) and 58th Road south to the intersection of Main Street (Highway 45) and Seventh Avenue, and then runs west about half a mile.
Although the presentation was given Monday night to a joint meeting of the Village Board, Plan Commission and Community Development Authority, no action was taken. Instead, officials and residents were invited to ask questions about the proposal.
The 240 market-rate luxury apartments would command a rent of $950 to $1,750 per month, Mills said. The 12 apartment buildings on 20.2 acres would each include 20 units, a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
“They are — I don’t want to say they’re pricey — it’s in line with new product in the marketplace,” Mills said. “That’s why we try to have a variety of sizes and shapes, to accommodate as big of a demographic as we can.”
Two-hundred and three single-family lots are proposed on 133.7 acres, with an average square footage of about 17,000, or 0.39 acres. Mills said homes built on the lots would range from 1,750-square-foot ranches to two-story 3,200-square-foot houses. The prices are expected to start at $375,000 and top out at $575,000.
The apartments and a still-undetermined number of houses would comprise the first phase of the development, Mills said. That phase is expected to last about two years.
“This isn’t a situation where you blink and everything just happens,” Mills said.
For the project, Bear, a Kenosha-based development firm, is partnering with Mount Pleasant-based Newport Development Corp., which owns the land.
Because there are so many single-family lots, Mills said, there would most likely be more developers building houses than just Bear and Newport, which both build about 60 houses per year.
“We want to be very select on that,” Mills said. “We want to make sure we have a good handle on who’s in the neighborhood and how we’re moving through the product.”
School concerns
Most residents present sat back and listened in lieu of asking questions, but one woman expressed concern about how a sudden influx of children could impact Union Grove Elementary School and Union Grove High School. Mills said Bear typically sees one child for everyone six apartment units and more for single-family lots, though he could not remember the exact number.
Village Trustee Janice Winget, chair of the Plan Commission, said she contacted officials at Union Grove Elementary. She said school administration told her they have capacity for 1,000 students and was currently at about 800, 200 of whom are school choice students. If the school would reach capacity, it would need to allow fewer choice students, she said.
“Those would be the first ones who would have to go,” Winget said.
Village President Mike Aimone said the high school was in the same position.
Village Trustee Ryan Johnson asked if Bear would build the apartments and then simply sell them off to another management company a few years down the road.
Mills said Bear has never sold any of its apartments. Additionally, he said Bear does not plan to build any commercial properties at Canopy Hills.
Project dates back
Canopy Hills was initially proposed more than a decade ago, but the project stalled out during the Great Recession. Project manager Craig Bartsch said Bear worked on the newest incarnation of the proposal for “a number of months” last year before bringing it to the village.
Two other major housing developments are in the works for Union Grove. One, the 73-unit luxury Granary apartment complex, is under construction at the former Downtown mill site.
Another development is 44-acre, 120-unit, 64-house subdivision planned for south of Highway 11 at 69th Drive.
