KENOSHA — The American Civil Liberties Union on Tuesday issued a letter to the Kenosha Unified School District demanding action after the district allegedly failed to adequately act against sexual harassment of cheerleaders at Tremper High School.
The ACLU got involved after parents raised concerns regarding an annual cheerleader awards banquet in March 2018 during which coaches reportedly gave out awards naming girls “Big Boobie Strube,” “Big Booty Judy” and “String Bean” for having the largest breasts, largest buttocks and being the skinniest cheerleader, respectively.
KUSD officials, despite receiving complaints from parents, violated Title IX by not taking “any meaningful corrective action,” the ACLU alleges. Title IX prohibits sexual harassment in educational programs that receive federal funds.
“Gender stereotypes and objectification of women and girls start from an early age and follow girls and women throughout their entire lives,” Asma Kadri-Keeler, an ACLU of Wisconsin staff attorney, said Tuesday afternoon in an emailed statement. “Now more than ever, it is important for schools — and all institutions — to take steps to prevent them from taking root. … The ACLU and ACLU of Wisconsin will continue to press KUSD to respond appropriately to these incidents and to reform and enforce its policies so that all students are treated equally, regardless of gender.”
According to the ACLU, records show the coach who gave the awards was disciplined in May and directed to draft apology letters to each award recipient, and to resign by June 14. While the coach, who is a woman, did write the letters, she declined to resign and remains a cheerleading coach at the school, according to the ACLU.
“A clear expectation has been set that awards of this nature are not acceptable and are not to be given at Tremper cheerleading banquets going forward,” Tanya Ruder, chief communications officer for KUSD, wrote in an email Tuesday afternoon. “As for the investigation, we are not at liberty to share personnel matters.”
Tremper is located at 8560 26th Ave. on the far south side of Kenosha.
Bradford incident
In a related complaint, a health class assignment from Dec. 17 at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road, on Kenosha’s north side reportedly blamed rape victims. For the assignment, students were reportedly shown a video for class in which a girl is drugged and raped. Then, students were tasked with explaining four ways the girl could have avoided the assault, the ACLU alleges.
“The district promptly launched an investigation and asked our schools to immediately remove the assignment from use,” Ruder said. “The findings of the investigation revealed that the curriculum is not the issue, but rather the resource utilized was the issue and this resource has since been removed as an option for use.”
The ACLU demanded in its letter that KUSD respond by March 1 with plans to remedy both incidents.
“We will continue to explore all available legal remedies to ensure KUSD establishes a safe and equitable learning environment for all students,” the letter states.
“A clear expectation has been set that awards of this nature are not acceptable and are not to be given at Tremper cheerleading banquets going forward.” Tanya Ruder, chief communications officer for the Kenosha Unified School District
“Gender stereotypes and objectification of women and girls start from an early age and follow girls and women throughout their entire lives. Now more than ever, it is important for schools — and all institutions — to take steps to prevent them from taking root.” Asma Kadri-Keeler, ACLU of Wisconsin staff attorney
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.