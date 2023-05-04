WATERFORD — A suspected drunken driver is facing charges after allegedly driving his SUV through the front window of a sandwich shop, not once but twice — leading to speculation that the incident was no accident.
Although three employees and one customer were inside the Subway at 818 Fox Lane, no injuries were reported in connection to a crash that witnesses said shook the building, causing extensive damage inside the sandwich shop.
A video provided by the Waterford Police Department shows what police say was a motorist backing out of a Subway sandwich shop only to drive back through the front window a second time.
The crash happened at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, when police said the SUV driver crashed through the restaurant’s glass window, then backed out and, moments later, drove into the restaurant a second time.
Police said the suspect, described as a 73-year-old Waterford man, later told investigators that his vehicle’s brakes failed. But police said he also allegedly admitted he had been drinking.
The Waterford Police Department announced that the as-yet-unidentified motorist was issued citations for reckless driving and operating while intoxicated.
The Subway owner and witnesses are voicing suspicions that the incident was an intentional attack.
Nil Patel, who has owned the restaurant for two years, said he could accept it being an accident if the SUV had crashed into the restaurant once — but not twice.
“I don’t think it was an accident,” Patel said. “I think it was on purpose.”
A witness from a neighboring business said she, too, believes the motorist acted intentionally.
Daphne Humphrey, who works at a print shop next door, said she ran outside and urged the driver to stop. She said he stared back at her with no emotion on his face and then hit the accelerator and drove into the restaurant a second time.
“I’m like, ‘Dude, stop, just stop,’” Humphrey said. “He was revving it up to get into the building.”
Police estimated damage to the building at $100,000.
Witnesses inside and outside the Subway reported the crash after the 2004 GMC Yukon drove through the glass window the first time and then backed out of the restaurant, according to police.
Waterford police release an image showing a 2004 GMC Yukon SUV inside the Subway at 818 Fox Lane.
Submitted photo
“He then placed the SUV back in drive and ran the large vehicle completely inside the sandwich shop again,” police reported. “Amazingly, no individuals sustained any injuries.”
Police Chief Matt Johnson declined to comment about whether the incident might have been intentional. Johnson would only say that the investigation was continuing.
The Subway on Fox Lane stands at one end of a strip mall that includes a bank, hair salon, a Chinese restaurant and the print shop. Just beyond the sandwich shop is a parking lot traffic lane that curves left, around to the back of the strip mall.
Witnesses said the SUV driver drove past all four other shops before swerving to his left and crashing into the Subway.
Deni Patel, who was working in the sandwich shop, said he was horrified to see the SUV come smashing through the glass window, not once but twice.
Patel, the owner’s brother, said the vehicle stopped short of the shop’s service counter the first time, but the second time, the vehicle slammed into the counter and destroyed it while employees stood and watched.
“Scary. Very scary,” he said.
Patel said he was too traumatized to process whether he thought the incident was an accident or intentional.
Employees from other businesses in the strip mall ran outside after hearing the crash.
Alyssa Hegemann, an employee at the Community State Bank branch, said she hears traffic accidents frequently on nearby roads, and some motorists occasionally bump into the bank’s drive-through lanes.
But the sound of the SUV crashing into the Subway was much louder, Hegemann said.
“The whole building shook,” she said.
Directly next door to Subway, Humphrey and Terria Rudzinski were working inside the Ink Spot print shop.
While Humphrey watched through a window, Rudzinski heard the sound of the collision and dialed 911 before running outside to see if anyone was hurt.
Rudzinski said she, too, has suspicions that the incident was not an accident.
“It kinds of just does not feel like, ‘Oh, my brakes were not working,’” she said.
Counties with the most motor vehicle fatalities in Wisconsin
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Wisconsin
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note
just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Nationwide, traffic fatalities rose 7.2% in 2020 to nearly 39,000. That number was the
highest recorded since 2007. Qualifying this disturbing fact is a sticky wicket—common denominators behind traffic deaths such as impaired driving, failure to use a seat belt, and excessive speed were certainly contributing factors, but they alone do not account for a rise in deaths commensurate with a 430-million-mile drop in the number of miles people traveled across the course of the year. What can be qualified, however, is where fatal crashes took place.
Citing data from the
Fatality Analysis Reporting System, compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Stacker identified the counties in Wisconsin that had the most fatalities from motor vehicle crashes in 2020. The number of accident fatalities are ranked by the number of deaths per 100,000 people, with the raw number functioning as a tiebreaker. The analysis only looked at counties with at least five deaths during 2020. Additional data is included on pedestrian, bicyclist, and drunk-driving-related deaths. In counties where at least five fatalities happened on the same street or interstate, the road with the most deaths is also included.
Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Waukesha County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 3.9 per 100K people (#1,687 nationally, 16 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 6 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
pasa47 // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Outagamie County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 4.7 per 100K people (#1,673 nationally, 9 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 1 bicyclist death
- 5 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Marathon County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 5.8 per 100K people (#1,607 nationally, 8 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Winnebago County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 5.8 per 100K people (#1,606 nationally, 10 deaths)
- 2 pedestrian deaths
- 1 bicyclist death
- 4 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Creative Commons
#39. Dane County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 5.8 per 100K people (#1,605 nationally, 32 deaths)
- 5 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 12 deaths involving drunk drivers
- Road with most fatalities: SR-113 NORTHPORT DR (5 fatalities)
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#38. Brown County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 6.4 per 100K people (#1,580 nationally, 17 deaths)
- 3 pedestrian deaths
- 1 bicyclist death
- 5 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Chris Rand//Wikicommons
#37. Ozaukee County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 6.6 per 100K people (#1,574 nationally, 6 deaths)
- 1 pedestrian death
- 1 bicyclist death
- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
James Meyer // Shutterstock
#36. Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 8.7 per 100K people (#1,464 nationally, 9 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 4 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Dodge County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 9.0 per 100K people (#1,440 nationally, 8 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 5 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Doc Searls // Wikimedia Commons
#34. St. Croix County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 9.7 per 100K people (#1,397 nationally, 9 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Eau Claire County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 10.5 per 100K people (#1,350 nationally, 11 deaths)
- 1 pedestrian death
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 5 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Jefferson County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 10.6 per 100K people (#1,343 nationally, 9 deaths)
- 1 pedestrian death
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Milwaukee County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 10.6 per 100K people (#1,338 nationally, 100 deaths)
- 15 pedestrian deaths
- 3 bicyclist deaths
- 18 deaths involving drunk drivers
- Roads with most fatalities: N 27TH ST, I-43 (5 fatalities each)
compujeramey // Flickr
#30. Barron County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 10.7 per 100K people (#1,337 nationally, 5 deaths)
- 1 pedestrian death
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 0 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Appraiser // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Monroe County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 10.8 per 100K people (#1,331 nationally, 5 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Wineinger // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Walworth County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 11.3 per 100K people (#1,302 nationally, 12 deaths)
- 2 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 3 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Douglas County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 11.4 per 100K people (#1,293 nationally, 5 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 3 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Nfarmakes // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Calumet County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 11.5 per 100K people (#1,288 nationally, 6 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 3 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
self // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Racine County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 11.7 per 100K people (#1,267 nationally, 23 deaths)
- 4 pedestrian deaths
- 1 bicyclist death
- 8 deaths involving drunk drivers
- Road with most fatalities: SR-11 (5 fatalities)
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Shawano County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 12.2 per 100K people (#1,230 nationally, 5 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 1 death involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Manitowoc County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 12.3 per 100K people (#1,223 nationally, 10 deaths)
- 1 pedestrian death
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 3 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Kenosha County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.0 per 100K people (#1,185 nationally, 22 deaths)
- 3 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 7 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Keith Cooper // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Dunn County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.3 per 100K people (#1,168 nationally, 6 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 1 death involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Emistuemke // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Chippewa County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.7 per 100K people (#1,133 nationally, 9 deaths)
- 3 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Sauk County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.8 per 100K people (#1,127 nationally, 9 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 4 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
bogdanstepniak // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Rock County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 15.3 per 100K people (#1,018 nationally, 25 deaths)
- 2 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 10 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Waupaca County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 15.5 per 100K people (#1,006 nationally, 8 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 1 bicyclist death
- 3 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
self // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Pierce County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 19.0 per 100K people (#816 nationally, 8 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 3 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Trempealeau County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 19.7 per 100K people (#765 nationally, 6 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers
- Road with most fatalities: SR-93 (5 fatalities)
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Clark County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 20.2 per 100K people (#745 nationally, 7 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Iowa County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 21.1 per 100K people (#717 nationally, 5 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 1 death involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Tgkrause // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Oneida County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 21.4 per 100K people (#703 nationally, 8 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 3 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Columbia County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 24.0 per 100K people (#614 nationally, 14 deaths)
- 2 pedestrian deaths
- 1 bicyclist death
- 4 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Downspec // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Kewaunee County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 24.3 per 100K people (#606 nationally, 5 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 1 death involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Chris Rand // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Lincoln County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 24.7 per 100K people (#591 nationally, 7 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 3 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Juneau County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 26.3 per 100K people (#530 nationally, 7 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 5 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Nathanthiel // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Oconto County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 28.4 per 100K people (#458 nationally, 11 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 4 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Waushara County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 28.5 per 100K people (#456 nationally, 7 deaths)
- 2 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 4 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
I, the copyright holder of this work, hereby publish it under the following license: // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Adams County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 29.3 per 100K people (#428 nationally, 6 deaths)
- 1 pedestrian death
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 3 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Bayfield County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 31.2 per 100K people (#390 nationally, 5 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Dls4832 // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Polk County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 35.7 per 100K people (#290 nationally, 16 deaths)
- 1 pedestrian death
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 7 deaths involving drunk drivers
- Road with most fatalities: SR-35 (5 fatalities)
123dieinafire // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Sawyer County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 61.8 per 100K people (#83 nationally, 11 deaths)
- 1 pedestrian death
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 3 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Foreverwiser // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Florence County, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 110.1 per 100K people (#16 nationally, 5 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 3 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons
