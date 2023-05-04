WATERFORD — A suspected drunken driver is facing charges after allegedly driving his SUV through the front window of a sandwich shop, not once but twice — leading to speculation that the incident was no accident.

Although three employees and one customer were inside the Subway at 818 Fox Lane, no injuries were reported in connection to a crash that witnesses said shook the building, causing extensive damage inside the sandwich shop.

The crash happened at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, when police said the SUV driver crashed through the restaurant’s glass window, then backed out and, moments later, drove into the restaurant a second time.

Police said the suspect, described as a 73-year-old Waterford man, later told investigators that his vehicle’s brakes failed. But police said he also allegedly admitted he had been drinking.

The Waterford Police Department announced that the as-yet-unidentified motorist was issued citations for reckless driving and operating while intoxicated.

The Subway owner and witnesses are voicing suspicions that the incident was an intentional attack.

Nil Patel, who has owned the restaurant for two years, said he could accept it being an accident if the SUV had crashed into the restaurant once — but not twice.

“I don’t think it was an accident,” Patel said. “I think it was on purpose.”

A witness from a neighboring business said she, too, believes the motorist acted intentionally.

Daphne Humphrey, who works at a print shop next door, said she ran outside and urged the driver to stop. She said he stared back at her with no emotion on his face and then hit the accelerator and drove into the restaurant a second time.

“I’m like, ‘Dude, stop, just stop,’” Humphrey said. “He was revving it up to get into the building.”

Police estimated damage to the building at $100,000.

Witnesses inside and outside the Subway reported the crash after the 2004 GMC Yukon drove through the glass window the first time and then backed out of the restaurant, according to police.

“He then placed the SUV back in drive and ran the large vehicle completely inside the sandwich shop again,” police reported. “Amazingly, no individuals sustained any injuries.”

Police Chief Matt Johnson declined to comment about whether the incident might have been intentional. Johnson would only say that the investigation was continuing.

The Subway on Fox Lane stands at one end of a strip mall that includes a bank, hair salon, a Chinese restaurant and the print shop. Just beyond the sandwich shop is a parking lot traffic lane that curves left, around to the back of the strip mall.

Witnesses said the SUV driver drove past all four other shops before swerving to his left and crashing into the Subway.

Deni Patel, who was working in the sandwich shop, said he was horrified to see the SUV come smashing through the glass window, not once but twice.

Patel, the owner’s brother, said the vehicle stopped short of the shop’s service counter the first time, but the second time, the vehicle slammed into the counter and destroyed it while employees stood and watched.

“Scary. Very scary,” he said.

Patel said he was too traumatized to process whether he thought the incident was an accident or intentional.

Employees from other businesses in the strip mall ran outside after hearing the crash.

Alyssa Hegemann, an employee at the Community State Bank branch, said she hears traffic accidents frequently on nearby roads, and some motorists occasionally bump into the bank’s drive-through lanes.

But the sound of the SUV crashing into the Subway was much louder, Hegemann said.

“The whole building shook,” she said.

Directly next door to Subway, Humphrey and Terria Rudzinski were working inside the Ink Spot print shop.

While Humphrey watched through a window, Rudzinski heard the sound of the collision and dialed 911 before running outside to see if anyone was hurt.

Rudzinski said she, too, has suspicions that the incident was not an accident.

“It kinds of just does not feel like, ‘Oh, my brakes were not working,’” she said.

