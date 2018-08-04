SPRING PRAIRIE — A vehicle accident closed all traffic at the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway JS for 2 hours on Saturday.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that the accident, which was reported to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office at 11:40 a.m., closed all lanes of traffic on Highway 20 for approximately 2 hours. According to the DOT the incident was cleared at 1:43 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Office said details regarding the accident would not be available until Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.