SPRING PRAIRIE — A vehicle accident closed all traffic at the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway JS for 2 hours on Saturday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that the accident, which was reported to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office at 11:40 a.m., closed all lanes of traffic on Highway 20 for approximately 2 hours. According to the DOT the incident was cleared at 1:43 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said details regarding the accident would not be available until Monday.

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

