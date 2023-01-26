Two women, 31 and 33, die in I-94 crash in Racine County

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two women, ages 31 and 33, died as a result of a crash early Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 94.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. and was one of about 15 crashes that the Sheriff’s Office responded to around that time as a result of the winter weather storm traveling through the area, according to Sheriff Lt. Michael Luell.

The Major Crash Assistance Team along with the State Patrol were called in to help with the investigation, but Luell said weather is “very much” believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The names of the two victims who died have not been released yet. Luell said they are from the Milwaukee area.

The crash reportedly involved three vehicles. A semi was pulled over on the side of the road rear the Highway 20 off-ramp. A vehicle is believed to have slowed down for the semi, when a car behind it hit it and then hit the semi on the side of the road.

