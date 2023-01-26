 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal accident on I-94 early Thursday

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate a fatal accident early Thursday morning.

A portion of northbound Interstate 94 was closed for several hours from Highway 20 to Highway K.

No additional information had yet been released as of Thursday afternoon.

Watch now: Racine Mayor Cory Mason discusses a New Year's Day shooting that killed two people inside a local tavern.
