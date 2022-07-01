Caledonia house fire quickly controlled early Friday morning

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Fire Department reported that it controlled a house fire in less than 30 minutes early Friday morning.

None of the occupants at 5617 Eagle Point Drive were injured. One firefighter sustained minor injuries, according to a fire department news release.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and being investigated. Initial information suggests the fire started outside the home and spread to the attic in the back of the home.

At 1:10 a.m., an occupant called the fire department reporting that fire alarms were sounding, flames were in the back of the house and all occupants were leaving the house.

At 1:20 a.m., four fire department vehicles arrived, followed shortly by a fifth. The fire was contained in the attic space above the rear of the house and declared under control at 1:38 a.m.

Extensive fire, smoke and water damage occurred in the house, causing an estimated $175,000 worth of property damage.

