Absolutely Waterford to merge with Chamber of Commerce

WATERFORD — Absolutely Waterford, the Downtown and community development promotion agency, and the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce will merge, the agencies announced Friday.

Under the new name Explore Waterford, the two organizations will join resources to better serve the community, according to its leaders. The merger, which has been in the works for the past two years, will be effective Feb. 11.

Absolutely Waterford is the village’s Main Street-designated Connect Community, a non-profit organization that uses a four-point approach to improve the community — economic restructuring, promotion, design and organization. Volunteers have been instrumental in attracting thousands of visitors Downtown through the years with events like the River’s Edge Art Walk, Waterford Winter Wonderland Parade and Absolu-Teas, among others.

“With this merger, there is new energy and focus to be committed to helping businesses succeed and offering opportunities for the residents of all ages to be proud of and love living in Waterford,” said Dawn Jurgensen, Absolutely Waterford's president. “Waterford is where we want to raise our families and a community where you want to retire. Together we are stronger.”