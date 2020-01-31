Absolutely Waterford to merge with Chamber of Commerce

WATERFORD — Absolutely Waterford, the Downtown and community development promotion agency, and the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce will merge, the agencies announced Friday.
Under the new name Explore Waterford, the two organizations will join resources to better serve the community, according to its leaders. The merger, which has been in the works for the past two years, will be effective Feb. 11.
Absolutely Waterford is the village’s Main Street-designated Connect Community, a non-profit organization that uses a four-point approach to improve the community — economic restructuring, promotion, design and organization. Volunteers have been instrumental in attracting thousands of visitors Downtown through the years with events like the River’s Edge Art Walk, Waterford Winter Wonderland Parade and Absolu-Teas, among others.
“With this merger, there is new energy and focus to be committed to helping businesses succeed and offering opportunities for the residents of all ages to be proud of and love living in Waterford,” said Dawn Jurgensen, Absolutely Waterford's president. “Waterford is where we want to raise our families and a community where you want to retire. Together we are stronger.”
Chamber President Tim Vanderville Jr. said, “We are excited to see the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce and Absolutely Waterford come together for its members, community, and businesses. Explore Waterford will be the bridge that connects businesses and the community. I am looking forward to an exciting 2020 and working with the new Board of Directors.”
Dawn Brummel, Absolutely Waterford's Main Street manager, will assume duties as executive director for Explore Waterford and the organization will continue in its location at Village Hall, 123 River St.
According to Jurgensen, Absolutely Waterford’s four-point approach will continue and its non-profit 501c3 status will remain intact, under the newly established Waterford Community Foundation.
Jurgensen stated that Explore Waterford will reflect community pride and teamwork.
“Explore Waterford will promote a united community by providing business support while offering events that our residents enjoy and promoting the treasures of Waterford," she said. "We look forward to our future together.”
Election of officers
Absolutely Waterford has scheduled its ninth annual meeting and volunteer appreciation night for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 in the Community Room at Waterford Public Library, 101 River St. The public is encouraged to attend, Jurgensen said.
In addition to thanking volunteers for their contributions, Brummel and Jurgensen will discuss the merger.
The Waterford Community Foundation Board will be elected at the annual meeting. Nominees for foundation directors include Absolutely Waterford Volunteers Howard Bryant, Angionette Hansen, Teri Eulgen and Maureen Vander Sanden.
The nominees for the Explore Waterford Board of Directors are: President Tim Vanderville Jr., Legacy Realty Group; Vice President Jay Noble, Uncle Harry’s/Noble Creamery; Treasurer/Secretary Jonathon Baugher, JB Tax, Accounting, Payroll LLC; and director nominees Rae Ann Arrigoni, Legacy Realty Group; Michael Clementi, David Insurance; Dawn Jurgensen, The Equitable Bank; Pam Lanting, Bell Bank Mortgage; Suanne Riley, Re/Max Premier Properties; Chad Schmidt, 1st Choice Properties; Leslie Strickland, Cream City Crates, and Aaron Voss, Living Water Church.
To get involved, or for more information about Explore Waterford, contact Brummel at (262) 534-9000 or at director@absolutelywaterford.org