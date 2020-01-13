About 30 days till Amos Los Tacos opens at former Casablanca site

RACINE — The new owner of the former Casablanca de Mexico Restaurant and Lounge site, 230 Main St., said that if all goes according to plan, a new Mexican restaurant should open there in early February.

Restaurateur Rick Onyon’s latest venture, named Amos Los Tacos (which means “we love tacos” in Spanish), should ideally open in about 30 days, he said. On Wednesday, after getting approval for his building’s facade plans, Onyon said he now has all his licenses and permits in place, hopes construction will be done in two to three weeks and he’ll be ready for inspections. Once that’s all cleared, he’ll be ready to open.

Onyon purchased 230 Main St. in October 2018 from Tom and Blanca Amaya Webers, who opened Casablanca de Mexico Restaurant and Lounge in 1999.

Coming off the heels of opening Butcher & Barrel Gastropub, 300 Sixth St. in December 2017, Onyon purchased the former De’Pizza Chef at 235 Main St. in March 2018. The former operator of De’Pizza Chef was prosecuted for running a drug operation from the restaurant.