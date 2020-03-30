You are the owner of this article.
About 400 people in Racine and Mount Pleasant lost water due to 'complicated' main break Monday
1 comment

RACINE COUNTY — A “complicated” water main break occurred Monday that left about 400 people in Racine and Mount Pleasant without water for hours.

The main break occurred on 21st Street near Highway 31, just west of the KFC, Racine Water and Wastewater Utilities General Manager Keith Haas told The Journal Times Monday.

Haas said the break was complicated because a sewer had been placed on top of the water main in the same trench, making the break tougher to access.

“We have the entire construction department of 10 men working on that project all day,” Haas said in an email.

The break occurred near Green Bay Meadows apartments in Mount Pleasant, and apartment complexes in that area only have a “one-way feed” for water into the buildings. Without another water main going into the buildings, hundreds were stuck without for hours.

As The Journal Times went to press Monday afternoon, workers were still trying to fix the problem, but it was expected to be fixed in the evening.

