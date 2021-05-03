About 4,000 homes without power on Racine's north side

RACINE — About 4,000 homes are being affected by a power outage this afternoon on Racine's north side, according to We Energies.

The outage was first reported at around 2:40 p.m., said Amy Johns, a communications representative from We Energies.

Geographical locations affected include Frontier Drive to the north, Michigan Boulevard to the east, St. Patrick Street to the south and Settler Drive to the west.

Jahns said the issue seems to be with a piece of equipment. Crews are on site performing an investigation. There is no estimate as to when power will be restored.

"We appreciate our customers' patience," Jahns said. "We know how frustrating it is to be without power. We are doing our best to get power restored as quickly and as safely as we can."

