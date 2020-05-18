About 1 in 12 ballots counted in Racine's April 7 election arrived after April 7

RACINE COUNTY — More than 1,200 of the ballots counted in Racine’s spring election, making up more than 8% of the vote, were collected after Election Day, city data shows.
City residents cast 14,929 votes in the April 7 election, and 1,210 of them were delivered after April 7.
It’s a similar story on a statewide scale. According to Wisconsin election data reviewed by The Washington Post, more than 10% of ballots cast in 11 of Wisconsin’s most populous cities during the April 7 election arrived at clerk’s offices after April 7.
Racine actually had fewer ballots cast late than some of its peers, according to the Post analysis; about 10% of the ballots cast in Milwaukee and Madison came in late, and in Brookfield almost 15% came in late.
This normally wouldn’t have been allowed. Under Wisconsin law, Election Day is supposed to be a firm deadline. But an unprecedented 11th-hour U.S. Supreme Court decision made it legal in Wisconsin’s spring election.
Breaking down an unprecedented election
Of the 14,929 votes cast by Racine residents:
- 5,351 were cast in person during drive-thru voting on Election Day
- 1,543 were in-person early votes
- 6,825 were absentee ballots delivered by April 7
- 1,210 were absentee ballots delivered after April 7 but still counted because of the Supreme Court order
These numbers are the inverse of a typical election, when the majority of Racine’s voters in person. But April 7 was anything but typical.
On top of the coronavirus pandemic that had, and still has, many parts of the U.S. under social distancing restrictions, state indecision and three high-level court decisions caused confusion for voters and clerks statewide.
Normally, there are no exceptions for ballots delivered to municipal clerk’s offices after Election Day — if it’s late, the vote doesn’t count. But because the Supreme Court ordered that absentee ballots only needed to be postmarked by April 7 and didn’t need to be delivered by then, thousands of ballots were able to come in late.
On April 2, a federal judge based in Wisconsin tried to give voters extra time to get their ballots in amid the uncharted waters of the coronavirus crisis by ordering that the absentee voting deadline would be on April 13. But that judge’s decision was overruled by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, which was published after 6 p.m. on April 6, less than 14 hours before polls opened.
That left absentee voters who had not yet submitted their ballots just 26 hours to get their ballots to a clerk’s office, delivered in hand to a polling place or postmarked by the United States Postal Service.
Those problems have led local leaders to plead with the state to avoid that kind of last-minute decision-making as the coronavirus crisis continues.
“Please don’t make us go through that fiasco again,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said last week.
Doesn’t include recount
The ballot totals included in this report were provided by City of Racine Clerk Tara Coolidge. The numbers do not take into account the votes that were thrown out during the Racine Unified School District recount that was decided by five votes under the original count following the April 7 election, then by four votes after the recount and again by five votes after certification by the RUSD Board of Canvassers on May 1.
Under Wisconsin Election Commission rules, recounts only apply to a single election. So if a ballot were thrown out regarding the RUSD election, it would not retroactively affect an aldermanic race, for example.
