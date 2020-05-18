About 1 in 12 ballots counted in Racine's April 7 election arrived after April 7

Breaking down an unprecedented election

Of the 14,929 votes cast by Racine residents:

5,351 were cast in person during drive-thru voting on Election Day

1,543 were in-person early votes

6,825 were absentee ballots delivered by April 7

1,210 were absentee ballots delivered after April 7 but still counted because of the Supreme Court order

These numbers are the inverse of a typical election, when the majority of Racine’s voters in person. But April 7 was anything but typical.

On top of the coronavirus pandemic that had, and still has, many parts of the U.S. under social distancing restrictions, state indecision and three high-level court decisions caused confusion for voters and clerks statewide.

Normally, there are no exceptions for ballots delivered to municipal clerk’s offices after Election Day — if it’s late, the vote doesn’t count. But because the Supreme Court ordered that absentee ballots only needed to be postmarked by April 7 and didn’t need to be delivered by then, thousands of ballots were able to come in late.