Abandoning loved ones: Three urns recently found discarded in Racine County

RACINE — The Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office is experiencing a rather unusual problem.
“People are just throwing their loved ones … and abandoning them,” said Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne.
Payne is referring to people abandoning urns with people’s cremated remains, or cremains, inside.
Over the past two months, the county has had to take the custody of the cremains of three people after urns were found abandoned.
One urn that the county recently acquired was found along a fence at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. Two additional urns were found abandoned in the boiler room of an apartment complex in the Georgetown neighborhood of Racine.
Using identification found with the urns, Payne was able to discover who the people were — two urns contained the remains of individuals from Chicago, while the other contained the remains of someone from Milwaukee. But Payne wasn’t able to find any survivors to take custody of the remains.
You have free articles remaining.
The urns will now go to a final resting place at a crypt in Mound Cemetery; however, there is not infinite space there for unclaimed loved ones.
Making arrangements
While the three remains found in the last two months have been more than usual, there have been several other instances in previous years. In one case, cremains were found in an abandoned storage locker, Payne said.
Payne’s message for the public is: “If you are going to take someone’s cremains, you have to make some arrangement.” After a person passes away, family members should have a plan in place on who will take care of the remains.
Gary Strand, the funeral director of Purath Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, 3915 Douglas Ave., Racine, works with Payne when there are unclaimed cremains.
If anyone has questions about cremains, a funeral home could provide some guidance, Strand said, but a funeral home will not take custody of the remains. While there is no easy answer for what to do, Strand advised against sprinkling the ashes of someone you don’t know.
“What if someone legitimately forgot it?” Strand said. “I’d be careful of that. Then you become liable for the person.”