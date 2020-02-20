Abandoning loved ones: Three urns recently found discarded in Racine County

RACINE — The Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office is experiencing a rather unusual problem.

“People are just throwing their loved ones … and abandoning them,” said Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne.

Payne is referring to people abandoning urns with people’s cremated remains, or cremains, inside.

Over the past two months, the county has had to take the custody of the cremains of three people after urns were found abandoned.

One urn that the county recently acquired was found along a fence at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. Two additional urns were found abandoned in the boiler room of an apartment complex in the Georgetown neighborhood of Racine.

Using identification found with the urns, Payne was able to discover who the people were — two urns contained the remains of individuals from Chicago, while the other contained the remains of someone from Milwaukee. But Payne wasn’t able to find any survivors to take custody of the remains.

The urns will now go to a final resting place at a crypt in Mound Cemetery; however, there is not infinite space there for unclaimed loved ones.

Making arrangements