AAUW intend to host fall used book sale even after storage space flooded

RACINE — The annual used book sale hosted by the
American Association of University Women is expected to take place as scheduled in November, but the organization will not be accepting any more donations until the book shop dries out a bit.
The book shop, located on the lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Boulevard, was flooded during
historic rainfall on Sept. 11.
Diane Christensen, a book sale committee member, said there is simply nowhere for donations to go.
“Every surface has something piled on it, every table, because anything we had below the tables had to be moved up.” Christensen said.
The floors and walls are still being dried out with fans and humidifiers. Despite the conditions, Christensen said the AAUW hopes to have the basement sufficiently dried by November to host the popular book sale.
AAUW hosts the used book sale twice a year, in spring and fall. Christensen estimated 90% of the books were spared from damage because they had been stored in plastic tubs or were stored above the waterline.
Submitted
Scholarship
The proceeds from the used book sale benefit the organization’s post-secondary scholarship program, available to women for their junior or senior year of college or post graduate education.
The popularity of the book sale can be seen in the proceeds. Christensen said four years ago they might raise $12,000-$15,000 for a sale.
In recent sales, the organization has been able to raise $20,000, give or take, toward the scholarship program.
