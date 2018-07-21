BURLINGTON — In May 2017, officials from throughout Racine County underwent emergency management training at the Emergency Management Institute in Emmitsburg, Maryland, operated under the Federal Emergency Management Agency. When the training ended, City of Burlington Fire Chief Alan Babe said one of the trainers said something that Babe would never forget.
“I can hear the words echo still, ‘Somebody from this room, one of the communities in this training that you all came out to participate in, somebody within six months will have a disaster,’” said Babe. “We pulled the short straw.”
About a month later, when heavy rain fell July 11-12, the Burlington area took the brunt of the impact as the Fox River crested to a record of 16.5 feet and the city was hit with a record-breaking flood causing tens of millions in damage. City officials realized quickly there was a big difference between preparing for and experiencing a natural disaster.
“You could tabletop something to death, go through all the steps but until you live it …” said Babe. “Every situation is different.”
One year later, Burlington and Racine County officials have had a chance to weigh what went well and could be improved to prepare for future disasters.
The unknowables
One of the first snags in the city’s emergency plan was that the designated Emergency Operations Center was in the basement of the Burlington Police Department. By Wednesday morning, July 12, that was not an option.
At 7 a.m. City Administrator Carina Walters asked department heads and city officials to meet on the second floor of City Hall to give status reports. Later, the EOC was moved to the main room of the City of Burlington Fire Department, 165 Washington St., where there was more space.
One of the big challenges during the flood was communication and keeping track of all the moving parts — the water levels, the security of the dam, keeping the public informed, assessing needs, steering volunteer efforts, all while maintaining public safety in the wake of rising waters and surprise sinkholes.
What further complicated the situation was when areas of the city lost power. Everything from charging cell phones and re-fueling vehicles to running sub-pumps and keeping Downtown lit at night became more complicated. But the biggest blow was that the power outages cut off communication.
Mayor Jeannie Hefty said the power outage made it feel like Burlington was cut off from the outside world.
“The scariest thing for me was when we lost contact with everybody,” said Hefty. “All of a sudden it’s like, ‘Are they doing OK out there?’”
What went right
David Maack, coordinator of the Racine County Emergency Management Department, said lessons learned a decade ago carried forward to the county’s response last year. Maack was in his role in 2008 when a flood caused an estimated $2 million in damage in the City of Racine, Caledonia, Waterford and Raymond.
One thing Maack thought the county did well was enlist the help of other organizations. Impact211 took calls from flood victims and helped connect them with area resources.
“That saved a lot of time and manpower on our end and allowed us to receive situational awareness a lot quicker than if we were doing it all ourselves,” said Maack. “We were able to provide information on a daily basis to the Red Cross, Public Health and Human Services Department.”
The Red Cross set up a multi-agency resource center where residents could tap into a wide range of resources.
“They could get everything from counseling to finding out what programs they might be able to plug into or even supplies,” said Maack.
Samaritan’s Purse, a volunteer organization that assists with disaster cleanup, also came and helped channel the energy of area volunteers toward cleanup. Babe said having Samaritan’s Purse step in and lead the volunteers through the cleanup process was a huge help to the city.
“You’ve got 50 people that want to go out in the community and help other people, you’ve got to be careful,” said Babe. “What is it they’re going to do? How they’re going to do it?”
Babe, Hefty and Walters said the incident highlighted the commitment, professionalism and ability to stay cool under pressure of city staff.
“The calmness that we gave to them and also the excellent information that they were getting,” said Hefty. “(Burlington residents) had confidence that we were going to get through this.”
Maack commended Burlington officials for putting together damage assessment teams. The teams were aided by an app developed by Tyson Fettes, the county’s register of deeds and Burlington Town Board member, which compiled the teams’ assessments into maps so officials could see where there was the greatest need.
“Working with other municipalities we’re using Burlington as an example of best practice,” Maack said.
Looking ahead
Going forward, Maack would like to form a local Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster or VOAD organization that would act as an umbrella group to organize and guide all parties that can provide disaster relief.
Maack said he’s currently reaching out to organizations to form a local VOAD in the near future. He hopes to have those organizations meet quarterly to tabletop a disaster scenario and work out how Racine County organizations could assist with the response.
Another county initiative is to designate public information officers within different departments who would receive training on how to efficiently and accurately communicate during a disaster.
In the aftermath of the flood, the city looked at how to improve its infrastructure in response to the flood. One of the first decisions was to turn over emergency 911 dispatching to Racine County. In addition to repairs and recovery efforts, the city has examined how to better prepare for a similar incident.
Some of the initiatives include:
- Equipping the fire station to be a more effective control center.
- Carring out a study, financed by a grant, of the sewer system near Lavelle Industries, a toilet tank equipment manufacturer located at 665 McHenry St., and Ardagh Group, a glass bottle manufacturer located at 815 McHenry St., which were both flooded.
- Purchasing another generator for the Police Department which is anchored outside the building.
- De-centralizing communications systems so that if one department goes down, others will still be able to operate.
- Updating the city’s emergency operations plan.
One of the big lessons Hefty, Babe and Walters talked about was all the resources that came from within and from outside the community. Hefty said every neighborhood she visited had a story about the only neighbor with power cooking for the whole block.
Meanwhile, help kept pouring in, ranging from the National Guard and fire departments in northern Illinois to truckloads of water from Milwaukee and to-go containers with meals from Elkhorn’s Ribfest for municipal employees.
