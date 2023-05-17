CALEDONIA — A year after a residential chicken ordinance was approved in the Village of Caledonia, only two people have taken advantage of it.

Caledonia village officials have mixed feelings about the subject.

Some are happy to give residents the option, while others are questioning whether the effort to approve the ordinance was worth the work.

Residents aren’t expressing the degree of interest in keeping chickens that they once were.

The ordinance, approved by the Caledonia Village Board in March 2022, allows anyone living on a zoned residential property of four acres or less to keep up to five hens.

The approval came after much discussion between residents and the village throughout the past two decades. An effort to get Caledonia to change its previous code failed in 2016.

“I am surprised by the low number of applicants, given the significant attendance and support received during the adoption of this ordinance,” Village Clerk Joslyn Hoeffert said.

“I wanted people to have that individual option to fit their individual lifestyle,” Trustee Holly McManus said. “I have not heard any issues or anybody saying, ‘Why did you bring this?’ No one’s ever been like, ‘Thanks a lot, Holly, for your chickens.’”

Past vs. present

The former code required five acres or more to keep chickens on residential property, and the birds had to be housed more than 150 feet from every residence not on that parcel.

For properties zoned agriculture, residents were required to have two or more acres to keep chickens.

Now, the village allows hens, or female chickens, by permit on property zoned single-family residential that also contains an occupied single-family dwelling.

Roosters, or male chickens, are prohibited on property permitted for hens.

Slaughtering the birds is prohibited, except on properties properly zoned and approved for such use.

Coops are required to house the hens, and an accessory building permit is required for all hen coops.

There additionally must be at least two nesting boxes per five hens.

Sales of eggs, chicks or chickens also are prohibited on any residential property.

McManus and Trustee Fran Martin got the chicken discussion rolling again in 2021.

The Village Board at the time was split.

But those opposed to the idea eventually came around after more restrictions were proposed.

The ordinance has been updated a few times with minor wording changes.

At its meeting last week, the Village Board unanimously approved a change to the site review section of the ordinance.

The section now states that prior to the initial permit, the intended site for keeping of hens must be reviewed by the zoning administrator or designee.

Renewal applications do not require a site review if there have been no complaints and the plan has not changed.

The word “inspect” was changed to “review” so that the zoning administrator or designee could review the site virtually rather than in-person, if needed.

Hoeffert told the board members during the meeting that only two people have applied for residential chicken permits since the inception of the new ordinance.

“Wow, that’s amazing,” Trustee Dale Stillman said sarcastically. “It was well-worth the effort.”

“It certainly was,” Hoeffert replied, also sarcastically.

However, she said the two applicants who obtained the permit were enthusiastic about it based on social media posts.

Complaints

Hoeffert said she’s uncertain about the number of unpermitted chickens but is aware that it may occur.

She said that typically instances of skirting permits only come to light through residential complaints.

Past Village Board members had worried about complaints of chicken nuisance or other issues such as vermin.

Since the ordinance was approved, Hoeffert has not received any chicken complaints at the village, but Lt. Gary Larsen said the Caledonia Police Department has received four complaints about chicken keeping since March 2022.

One was about a man who had a rooster, a violation of the ordinance. The man said he would get rid of the rooster.

One was a complaint about chickens that were loose and pecking at doors. The CPD officer was unable to locate the chickens.

Two were for loose chickens, although the owner was in an area that previously would have allowed them. The owner was cited after the second incident.

Larsen said he is unaware of people keeping unpermitted chickens, other than the rooster complaint.

“A total of four complaints would suggest that we are not having a significant problem with the ordinance,” Larsen said.

McManus said it’s possible residents are keeping chickens without the proper permits, because they’re trying to avoid paying fees or don’t know how the application process works.

The residential chicken keeping application is available on the village website or can be picked up at the Village Hall during business hours.

McManus said that when she pushed for the chicken ordinance to be approved, she wanted residents to have options, to be able to own chickens if they want to do so.

She said that a year might not be long enough to judge the effectiveness of the ordinance.

“People might want chickens three or four years from now when their kids are older or when they’re retired,” McManus said. “I didn’t expect a huge uptick in chickens. I just wanted people to be able to say, ‘My village allows chickens, and I can have them when I want them.’”

Resident response

Caledonia resident Bridget Nimz said she’s not interested in keeping chickens, but was fully in support of those that wanted to.

Resident Amber Krome was interested in having a residential chicken keeping ordinance because she wanted chickens of her own.

However, the costs turned her away once it was actually approved.

To have chickens on residential property, residents must have proof of registration with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. This is free.

Then, residents must pay a one-time new application fee of $100 and an annual application fee of $50.

The zoning cost is $100, the engineering cost is $33, the building cost is $57 and the neighborhood planning cost is $7.41 — all paid once.

So, the total cost for new chicken keeping in the village is $347.41, and it’s $50 every year to renew.

“I’m not sure why they made it difficult and costly to the citizens, with all the benefits they offer,” Krome said.

