“For the minutes for tonight, I would like it added on as dialogue. I guess a concern that was raised to me that it has been suggested that I’m not properly prepared through the minutes or the packet as being an active, engaged and forthright member of the Village Board.

It’s my understanding that these conversations came to me from Tom Christensen; it’s being exchanged as a whisper campaign against me and I would just calmly say that today I’m fully prepared, as I have been since I’ve been a member of this board and I’m fully engaged and I care about representing the citizenry of this community and I’d like to stop this, re-quench this slander and negative aspersion against my character.

But, I guess more to the point, if this is coming because I had a position that I fought Tom at the second aspect of his package for compensation after we gave him the salary adjustment, that’s an unfortunate way to proceed. So please make that on the minutes and I take great issue with that if he’s doing the slander against me, he can do whatever he wants to in finds of his life out of the Village, but if this is occurring in the Village Hall that is inappropriate. Thank you.”