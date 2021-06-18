A well-lived life that ended too soon: Firefighter Jeff Erickson loved family, helping others, Harleys

Family was most important to him. His children were a big part of his life; he loved going out with them, in-laws and other family members.

Family portrait Back row: Jennifer Erickson, Matthew Erickson, Julie Oesau, Scott Oesau, Brittany Erickson, Rachel Chilson, Jeremy Erickson. Front row: Jeff E…

The siblings said they will remember their dad as their role model and mentor, someone who was very supportive, a hero to them and to the people he served while in the line of duty.

He was big on family get-togethers and loved Christmas, always dressing up as Santa Claus.

But his favorite thing to do for the holiday was fill his children’s stockings with gag gifts such as candy, Pez dispensers and random things based on each kid’s interest, Brittany said. She once got a toy pig in her stocking— she likes pigs — but the toy would “poop” when squeezed.

“I thought that was funny,” Brittany said.

Jeff enjoyed going to live music festivals such as church festivals in the Racine and Oak Creek area. He often traveled to Las Vegas. Brittany called Las Vegas “his escape.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He had been there probably 5 to 10 times,” she said. She specifically recalled her 21st birthday when she went to Las Vegas with him.

Jeff and Matthew with beer Jeff Erickson holds a beer stein as he poses with his oldest son, Matthew, at the Schwabenhof Biergarten in Menomonee Falls in 2015.

“It was fun to experience the city with him,” she said.