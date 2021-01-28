A way for cops to help those who need it the most: Mount Pleasant Police Department launches Project Blue Heart

MOUNT PLEASANT — It’s not uncommon for police officers to encounter people who are stranded or homeless, especially in the peak of summer when there’s more travel, and in the middle of winter when vehicles are most likely to break down.
Sometimes officers themselves will pay for food or gas to fill up someone’s tank so, at the very least, they can drive to the next town or stay warm in their car for the night, according to several Mount Pleasant police officers.
If the stranded person has family or someone else to stay with nearby, officers can drive them to the safe place if it’s in the county or somewhere as close as Milwaukee or Kenosha — that happens maybe once a month, according to Mount Pleasant Police Officer Rachel Gardinier.
There are also people who are homeless and/or don’t have a means of transport. Often, particularly during the pandemic, HALO — Racine County’s primary homeless shelter — has been unable to take in new people because it was full or had other limits on intake. Other times, people who are homeless refused to go to the shelter, for one reason or another.
There are those escaping domestic violence situations. After officers are called to a home following reports of violence or a similar complaint, often those affected need a new place to stay. On other occasions, officers will respond to a home and find there’s no food in the house but mouths to feed.
That’s why Gardinier, one of the Community Oriented Policing officers at the Lakeside COP (Community Oriented Policing) House, 2237 Mead St., founded Project Blue Heart.
A new option
Funded primarily through community donations, Project Blue Heart is a stash of gas station and fast food gift cards, along with one-night hotel vouchers, that can be given to those in need who officers encounter during their normal shifts.
“It’s a good option to have for when you encounter people who you know really have in need … During the pandemic, we’ve had much more need with people needing short-term help,” Gardinier said. “Our officers didn’t always have the things they needed to help them … we thought it would be best for police officers to have our own short-term resource program.”
Since launching two weeks ago, already one of the hotel vouchers has been used.
Matthew Kwapil, the second COP officer at 2237 Mead St., said that this program doesn’t mean that anyone who asks will be getting free food or gas or hotel stays.
“They have to be really in need of help: when you come across that person who has no money, their car ran out of gas, it’s 20 degrees out and now you have some options — like a $5 Kwik Trip gift card,” Kwapil said. With Project Blue Heart, “now there’s options there.”
Before a sergeant can approve the use of hotel vouchers, a checklist must be followed, with every box being checked off. Recipients must be:
- Not obviously intoxicated
- Have no safe means of transport
- No family or friends who can provide shelter nearby
- Either be homeless and/or have no money that could thus provide shelter
- Homeless shelters are unable to accept more people
The first batch of hotel vouchers were provided at a discounted rate by the Days Inn by Wyndham, 13340 Hospitality Court, Mount Pleasant, near where Highway 20 passes under Interstate 94.
Astha Patel, general manager of the hotel and wife of the owner, said the reason the hotel helped when Gardinier asked was because “If I were to be in certain situation, I would love for someone to help. I see the cops are doing something in need for their safety and security; we wanted to help them out.”
Project Blue Heart also is expected to help prevent officers from leaving a tense situation without actually addressing a major problem at hand, such as food insecurity or an unsafe living situation.
If a family “has no food in the house, you can’t just leave,” Gardinier said. “It gives officers an option.”
“It’s a good option to have for when you encounter people who you know really have a need,” Kwopil added. “This is us showing we’re human, too.”
Enough funds have been raised to support the program for about a year, most of it coming via donations from the Mount Pleasant Citizens Police Academy Alumni, a group of more than 100 people who have gone through a program that partially replicates the experience of going through a real police academy.
The group was formed by those alumni who asked “What can we do to help you, help the department, help the community?” according to Officer Matt Prochaska, a former COP officer, who leads the alumni group. “We had overwhelming support from past students of the class. It was just phenomenal.”