A way for cops to help those who need it the most: Mount Pleasant Police Department launches Project Blue Heart

MOUNT PLEASANT — It’s not uncommon for police officers to encounter people who are stranded or homeless, especially in the peak of summer when there’s more travel, and in the middle of winter when vehicles are most likely to break down.

Sometimes officers themselves will pay for food or gas to fill up someone’s tank so, at the very least, they can drive to the next town or stay warm in their car for the night, according to several Mount Pleasant police officers.

If the stranded person has family or someone else to stay with nearby, officers can drive them to the safe place if it’s in the county or somewhere as close as Milwaukee or Kenosha — that happens maybe once a month, according to Mount Pleasant Police Officer Rachel Gardinier.

There are also people who are homeless and/or don’t have a means of transport. Often, particularly during the pandemic, HALO — Racine County’s primary homeless shelter — has been unable to take in new people because it was full or had other limits on intake. Other times, people who are homeless refused to go to the shelter, for one reason or another.