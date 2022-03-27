A 'voice from the gods:' Racine-area native releases album, stars on Broadway

Actress and singer Mia Pinero in 2019 auditioned for two different productions of “West Side Story” on the same day: One show was going to be near her Racine-area hometown, at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. The other was going to be on Broadway in New York City.

The Milwaukee Rep didn’t call her back. But the Broadway team did.

“You never know who is going to want your take on a character, who is going to give you the job,” Pinero said. “It’s really a crapshoot. You could have all of the talent but not be exactly what they want. It’s out of your control.”

Pinero, now living in New York City, made her Broadway debut as Maria, while understudying in Ivo Van Hove’s revival of the Jets-vs.-Sharks musical in January 2020.

She released her debut album, “Growing Up,” on all major streaming platforms on March 15 this year. The album is co-produced by Pinero and Alex Thompson. It features piano, mixing and arrangements by Thompson.

The same day of the release, she performed at Feinstein’s/54 Below, a New York City venue that combines performances by Broadway’s best with world class dining in an elegant setting, according to the venue’s website.

But it doesn’t stop there. She has performed at well-known theaters across the country, including the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis; PlayMakers Repertory Company at Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Geva Theatre Center in Rochester, New York; and Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey, not far from NYC.

Pinero played a character named Angelica in an episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, starred on a CitiBank commercial and was featured on “The Today Show.”

Vivienne Benesch, producing artistic director at PlayMakers Repertory Company, said Pinero has “this voice from the gods” and that she’s an “incredible” actress. Benesch met Pinero when casting “My Fair Lady” in spring 2017. Pinero played main character Eliza Doolittle.

Benesch said even though at the time Pinero was still new to her career, she was happy to have given the large role to her.

“It’s always fun as a producer to know you are giving a great opportunity to someone who deserves it, and she really did,” Benesch said. “She was a total scene stealer … Her integrity as a dramatic actress is as great as her virtuosity as a singer.”

‘Obsessed’ with theater

Pinero, 28, grew up in Caledonia. She is a 2012 graduate of The Prairie School but began singing when she was a young girl — she loved performing Disney songs on top of her fireplace stone. She has an odd talent of memorizing full movies and would act out movies for her two sisters and twin brother.

She started singing more seriously in fifth or sixth grade, then was cast in her first musical in seventh grade as the lead role of Edwina in Dear Edwina. She immediately got the theater bug.

“I was so obsessed with it,” she said. “I wanted to be a part of any show possible.”

From then on, all throughout high school, she acted in musicals and plays, helped direct, joined choir and the forensics team, and then attended Montclair State University for musical theatre.

Since she received her bachelor’s degree, she’s performed at regional theaters across the country, has done workshops and readings and participated in several trainings.

“Acting has been a way for me to express myself,” she said. “A part of it that’s so hard to explain is this power of getting to play make believe and stepping into someone else’s shoes.”

Of singing, “it’s such an emotional release,” she said. “Beyond my own emotional enjoyment, it’s the power it has on others. I can move them to tears or make them laugh. In college, this was a hobby, something I love, and now I’m making it my career.”

She described her life in acting as a “mixed bag” and the industry is “a la carte.” When she’s not full-time performing, she’s working catering or serving job.

“You’re able to be in control of your own narrative,” she said. “I’m fortunate that I’m able to pay the bills with my art and performance career at this moment.”

Since “My Fair Lady,” Pinero worked again with PlayMakers Repertory Company for “Yoga Play,” where Benesch was again the producer.

Benesch has spent years training actors of the next generation, from teaching at The Juilliard School to New York University’s graduate acting program. She prides herself on having a nose for talent.

“I just got that little tingle that runs through you when you’re in the presence of a great talent,” she said. “That happens every time I see Mia perform.”

Pinero has incredible work ethic, Benesch said. She’s also wise beyond her years, and contributes input which deepens the production team’s understanding of songs.

“As she embodies a character, as she learns more about a character and transforms and brings herself into it, it’s a wonderful process to watch,” Benesch said.

Benesch said she looks forward to possibly being Pinero’s director one day.

“I can’t wait to see what she’s doing in her 30s, 40s or 50s. I think there’s a long career in great roles and the ones she will get to create.”

Understudying and inspiring an album

Being an understudy in “West Side Story” taught Pinero lessons in humility, patience and paying attention, she said, because understudying is a mix of being grateful to be a part of the cast, but also feeling like you’re on the sidelines, not able to perform.

So, when she was called to go on stage, “It obviously was scary, but extremely exhilarating,” she said.

She was notified at 10 a.m. that she needed to take the stage as Maria and the show started at 2 p.m. She never had a formal rehearsal.

As an understudy, she wanted to be just as good or if not better than the primary actress meant to play the part.

“When the playbill says understudy, there’s this negative connotation automatically,” she said. “I am going to give you the full and if not best version of Maria that you could possibly see. That was always my goal.”

After that career high, the pandemic struck the world. The moment she found out theaters were closing, she hightailed it to Racine and stayed with her mom in Sturtevant for 1 ½ years for a much-needed break. She had missed all the holidays with the family in the last nine months due to her job.

In that time in the Racine area, she reconnected with her hometown, and was able to inspire her album.

She wanted to release her album in March because “it’s the most transitional month there is,” she said. “There’s nothing like Wisconsin in March.”

Her album consists of cover songs of musical theatre and pop classics that include hits such as “The Nearness of You” and “Stop This Train.” Pinero described the album as “reimagined” music, simplified to just vocals and piano.

She grew up on Five Mile Road in Caledonia.

The property where she lived is where the album cover photo was shot. The photo was taken at sunrise.

She was able to take all of the beautiful memories and painful ones from her parents’ divorce, process the sun coming up, cold air, the mud, dead grass and the smell of all of that and reflect on a new chapter, she said.

Benesch said she was not surprised Pinero released an album because her fans had been pressing her to do so, and was thrilled Pinero was able to do something productive with her time during the COVID-19 pandemic amid theater shutdowns.

It was so surreal to go to Spotify and Apple Music and see her album there, Pinero said. “It’s something I’ve always dreamed of doing. It was a really beautiful moment to play it over my speakers here and have all the people in my life finally hear it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.