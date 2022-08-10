'A visual road trip' to weird Wisconsin places: Chad Lewis returns with paranormal presentation

RACINE — For the last 30 years, Chad Lewis has been searching the world for the strange and bizarre. And boy, did he find it.

“More than I could ever have imagined,” he said.

Lewis will be at the Racine Public Library on Thursday to share the stories of his adventures during a “Paranormal Wisconsin” presentation.

The program is scheduled for 6 p.m. and is “free and open to anyone brave enough to show up,” he joked. “This is going to be a visual road trip to some of the weirdest places Wisconsin has to offer.”

During the presentation, Lewis plans to share aspects of the various investigations he has conducted, which includes “weird photographs,” history and folklore.

There will be popular stories, the ones everyone enjoys hearing, but there may also be folklore people have not heard, such as abandoned Wisconsin roads that are allegedly haunted by ghost chickens.

Lewis will also include some paranormal Racine, including stories from the historic DeKoven Center and alleged Lake Michigan sea serpents.

History

Lewis is a native of Eau Claire and credits the interest in the paranormal to his upbringing in Wisconsin, which boasts not one but three capitals for most UFO sightings.

He happened to live near one of those capitals, Elmwood, and while in high school he began to wonder why so many people were seeing UFOs. Lewis traveled there and interviewed people, trying to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Lewis went off to college and began studying psychology, which only deepened his curiosity as to “why some people believe in all this and others do not.”

Thirty years later, he said there is not one answer but “a whole plethora of reasons.”

First, if someone had a mysterious experience, they are more likely to believe in the paranormal or supernatural over someone who did not have an experience.

Lewis was able to increase his understanding with his master’s thesis in which he studied the beliefs of other students about the paranormal.

Second, if your friend or family member had a mysterious experience, whether it be with a ghost, UFO or monster, you are more likely to believe in the possibility of it being real, even if you didn’t experience it yourself, he said.

Think about it, he continued, if grandma tells a ghost story she experienced, “you’re likely to believe her and thus believe the story.”

Otherwise, there’s no rhyme or reason for who believes and who doesn’t, he said.

In terms of who is more likely to have a paranormal experience, that runs the gamut — everyone from people who are highly-educated professionals to folks with little formal education, believers and non-believers alike.

Lewis said he has heard people say, “I don’t believe in UFOs, but this is what I saw.”

Road trip

Typically, there will be a variety of people with a mix of different beliefs who come out to hear Lewis’ presentations.

“I think a lot of people who come to my programs are not die-hard believers or researchers,” he said. “They’re really just curious.”

It is meant to be fun and he wants people to know that they should not take his word for things; rather, he hopes they will take the time to see for themselves.

His advice is: Go out and explore for yourself. Does Wisconsin really deserve to be the UFO capital? You decide.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people may not be traveling far, so it may be a good time to explore the local area, state and region.

“People are craving to go to some of the unique places that you can’t find anywhere else,” Lewis said.

Many places are now additionally embracing their unique history, no matter how bizarre, which makes it easier for people to visit.

For example, Elmwood — the place that set Lewis on his 30-year adventure — has been hosting an annual UFO Days event since 1978.

Tales

Lewis has spent decades hanging out in creepy places at night, listening to people describe their supernatural experiences, trying to separate fact from fiction. So what does he believe?

He said he has a combination of beliefs. For example, he put the possibility that there are sea serpents at the top of his list due to the potential there is a species that has yet to be discovered or one people thought was extinct.

The potential for phantom chickens haunting old dirt roads? Well, that one could be a little tougher to believe. And yet, there are so many people who have reported seeing these ghost chickens.

“These are rational, logical people, and they believe they have experienced it,” Lewis said.

But whether there are actually ghost chickens, he cannot say. He can only say he did not experience them himself.

He explained he is there to sort fact from fiction, but he is also the collector of the stories, trying to discern what the stories mean to society.

“If you say you saw a vampire roaming the local cemetery, it’s very difficult for me to prove or disprove that,” he said.

Lewis said he gave up trying to figure it all out years ago

“If you approach it that way, you get burned out very easily,” he said. “Most of the time when I’m at these places, nothing ever happens.”

Instead, he is enjoying the undertaking and collecting stories.

“I see it as an adventure,” he said, “rather than an endgame.”