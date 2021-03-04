A virtual Thoughts for Food for 2021

RACINE — Thoughts for Food, an annual benefit for the Racine County Food Bank, has gone virtual. Now in its 29th year, the planning committee was forced to look at either cancelling the event or getting creative due to the COVID-19 virus. To avoid the potential for a “super-spreader” event and still raise money for the Food Bank, an alternative was settled on.

The event, traditionally held on the first Saturday in March, will be “broadcast” via YouTube this year. A diverse group of 12 bands has offered their time and talent as have lighting specialists and sound technicians. Videos will begin streaming on Saturday, March 6. Viewers will be encouraged to make donations either through the Facebook site at facebook.com/thoughtsforfood or the Thoughts for Food website at thoughtsforfood.org.

The website address for viewing is: youtube.com/channel/UCDbsBMTkjTLAf3jRgtyqzdA.