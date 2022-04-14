 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured topical

A Vietnam veteran lost almost everything in a Caledonia house fire this week. Here's how you can help

  • 0
Chief Jeff Henningfeld directs personnel

Caledonia Fire Chief Jeff Henningfeld directs first on-scene personnel to the house on the 12100 block of 7 ½ Mile Road, emitting smoke Tuesday morning.

 Via Caledonia Police Department

CALEDONIA — His Army photo was saved. But not much else.

Damage

Pictured is damage incurred as a result of the Tuesday morning fire on the 12100 block of 7 ½ Mile Road.

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin is fundraising for a veteran who lost his home and all his belongings in a house fire earlier this week.

No injuries were reported. The loss of the home is estimated at $25,000, according to Lt. Matt McGuire of the Caledonia Fire Department.

According to the CFD: The 911 call came in Tuesday morning as a structure fire on the 12100 block of 7½ Mile Road. Initial personnel arrived on-scene after 9 a.m. and reported smoke coming from the house.

Once firefighters made entry into the home, they discovered there was a small fire coming from the rear bedroom of the house, which was quickly extinguished.

George Shelton's Army photo

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin was able to salvage a handful of clothes and Vietnam veteran George Shelton's Army photo but nothing else, VOW said in a news release. Shelton was renting the single-story house on the 12100 block of 7 ½ Mile Road and was the sole occupant before a fire damaged the house Tuesday morning.

The sole occupant of the house, Vietnam veteran George Shelton, exited the home safely. He was renting the single-story house.

The investigation for the cause of the fire concluded that it was an accidental blaze, McGuire said.

People are also reading…

The Caledonia Police Department assisted with traffic control and the Red Cross was additionally contacted for assistance in finding temporary shelter for Shelton.

Damage

Pictured is damage incurred as a result of the Tuesday morning fire on the 12100 block of 7 ½ Mile Road.
Damage

Pictured is damage incurred as a result of the Tuesday morning fire on the 12100 block of 7 ½ Mile Road.

VOW stepped in and is hosting Shelton at its veterans tiny homes village for vets who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The organization is additionally hoping to raise $10,000 via a Facebook fundraiser (facebook.com/donate/557110182344356) and in-person donations at its headquarters at 1624 Yout St., Racine, to go towards purchasing items Shelton may need when he finds a new home.

“We were able to salvage a handful of clothes and his Army photo but nothing else,” a release from VOW stated. “Due to this very unfortunate situation, we are asking for your support to get this veteran back on his feet … Thank you for being a hero to hero.”

Within a day, more than $3,000 of the fundraiser's $10,000 goal was raised.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

South Africa: Death toll rises to over 300 in KwaZulu-Natal floods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News