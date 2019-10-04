{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Health Care Network Inc. has announced that is has officially relocated its main clinic to Downtown Racine.

The nonprofit provided care at its location at 904 State Street for over 27 years, and has now moved to the former Chase Bank building at 500 Wisconsin Ave. The new clinic opened the week of Aug. 19.

Health Care Network provides free or low-cost health care to Racine County residents who are medically uninsured, or medically insured with no dental coverage and have limited income.

Health Care Network clinic

The doors of the Health Care Network's new Downtown clinic at 500 Wisconsin Ave. are shown Tuesday. Health Care Network is scheduled to celebrate its new clinic with a reception on Oct. 31.

“This is a very exciting time for Health Care Network,” Health Care Network Executive Director Alison Sergio said. “Because of our many generous donors and volunteers, patients will experience upgraded facilities and services all while the organization saves significantly on occupancy costs, increasing our investment in direct patient care.”

The nonprofit’s Downtown move is planned to be celebrated with an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. The event is to include a short program and ribbon cutting at noon. At the open house, attendees can take tours of the new clinic and learn about the programs offered at Health Care Network.

Health Care Network was formed in 1987 inside a basement office of First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. In 1992, the nonprofit opened its State Street location.

For more information or to make a donation, contact Sergio at 262-632-0509 or email alison.sergio@healthcarenetwork.org.

Reporter

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts.

