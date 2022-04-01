A Ukrainian quilter and other refugees are being supported by Racine's quilting community

RACINE — She was a woman much like anyone from almost anywhere. She had been a teacher, but quit when her children were born to become a stay-at-home mom. She earned a little extra money on the side with her Etsy shop where she sold quilting patterns.

Then Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.

Nadiia escaped from her house outside of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, to Poland. With Nadiia are her two children, her mother and her sister... and her sewing machine and a few sewing supplies.

Nadiia’s husband stayed behind to defend Ukraine from the Russian invasion.

Karin Janssen-Potter, a manager at Sew ‘n Save of Racine, 3701 Durand Ave., came across Nadiia’s Etsy page and began a correspondence. That has led to an effort by local quilters to help their fellow quilter 4,700 miles away, and others forced to become refugees because of the conflict.

It is known as “The Ukrainian Project” and it gives quilters an opportunity to do what they love to do while also helping those needlessly forced to flee their homeland.

Because she can no longer earn money through her Etsy shop, Sew ‘n Save is now selling one of Nadiia’s patterns — a cute carrot applique table topper, which can be purchased as a kit.

Janssen-Potter has arranged to send Nadiia $5 from every sale and another 25% of the proceeds will go to an organization assisting refugees from Ukraine.

There is a tutorial for the pattern posted to the Sew ‘n Save of Racine’s website: sewnsaveofracine.com

Sunflowers for Ukraine

Sew ‘n Save is continuing to sell a “Sunflower in the Window” kit, which was designed by Janssen-Potter. The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine, and the sunflower mini-quilt is meant to show visible support for the Ukrainian refugees.

Janssen-Potter said 25% of the proceeds from the sale of the kit are being given to organizations aiding Ukrainian refugees.

So far, about 375 kits have been sold, which represented approximately $1,000 for Ukrainian refugees.

Hope

The carrot table topper designed by Nadiia has only just recently become available, but already a couple of dozen have been sold, Janssen said.

“She is so thankful and so hopeful, hoping that she’ll be able to go home,” Janssen-Potter said of Nadiia.

Nadiia is now working on a baby blanket that someone commissioned. Her new quilting friends in the U.S. sent her a care package that included thread, fabric, other supplies, and some games and coloring books for her children.

Janssen-Potter said she hopes to do more for Nadiia in the future. Two more of her patterns may be put up for sale sometime soon.

“We just want to help,” she said. “We just want to help them somehow.”

Both the Sunflower in the Window mini quilt and Nadiia’s carrot applique table topper can be purchased at sewnsaveofracine.com, or at the shop at 3701 Durand Ave.

Out of concerns for her own and her family’s safety, Nadiia’s surname was not shared.

