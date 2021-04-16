‘A trusted place’ | Racine's Health Care Network pushes for 'systemic change' one vaccine at a time

A vaccine canyon

In Racine County, white people have been approximately 2-3 times more likely than most people of color to receive COVID-19 vaccines.. According to state data, as of Friday, percentages of Racine County residents by race who have received at least one vaccine dose were as follows:

White: 34.5%

Asian: 30.4%

Hispanic: 17.7%

Black: 14.7%

American Indian: 11.4%

Also as of Friday, 23.2% of Racine County's population and 25.8% of all Wisconsin residents had completed their vaccine regimen.