‘A trusted place’ | Racine's Health Care Network pushes for 'systemic change' one vaccine at a time

RACINE — Claudia Garcia speaks perfect Spanish from behind the welcome desk, giving directions to a man wearing a polo shirt decorated with lobsters in the lobby of Health Care Network Inc., 500 Wisconsin Ave.
The crustacean-appreciator followed Garcia’s directions. Moments after he disappeared into an exam room with medical professionals from Ascension Wisconsin, another woman slowly made her way inside, leaning on a cane while wearing a plain black mask. Another Health Care Network staffer welcomed her, answering a question in Spanish as she helped the woman fill out paperwork to get vaccinated.
Eighty-eight people were signed up to be vaccinated Friday morning at Health Care Network, a nonprofit clinic that primarily serves Racine’s uninsured population with a focus on those who speak English as a second language.
“Most of our patients here are Hispanic and speak mostly Spanish … We help them a lot,” said Garcia, 33, who has worked at Health Care Network since January.
For those who aren’t fluent in or comfortable speaking English, even if government websites are available in multiple languages, signing up for a vaccination against COVID-19 can lead to discomfort. In many cases, it scares people away from signing up at all.
That’s where Health Care Network comes in.
After Ascension Health finalized the plan to operate a one-day vaccination clinic Friday at 500 Wisconsin Ave., the nonprofit’s staff immediately opened up its Rolodex of 3,000 regular patients who get their health care services from the nonprofit.
“We just started calling our patients” and scheduling appointments, starting with those who have significant pre-existing conditions like diabetes or other risk factors, Health Care Network Executive Director Alison Sergio said.
Clinics such as this one are the kind of bridge-gapper needed to shrink the vaccine gap: that is, how people of color have been much less likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19 so far than white Americans.
As of Friday, 34.5% of Racine County’s white population and 30.4% of its Asian population had received at least one COVID-19 shot, according to state data. At the same time, 11.4% of the county’s American Indian population, 14.7% of the African American population and 17.7% of the Hispanic population had received at least one shot.
Those rates are even more disparate than the statewide rates, where 36.2% of whites, 29.3% of Asians, 23.1% of American Indians, 20.4% of Hispanics and 16.3% of African Americans had received at least one shot as of Friday.
“How do we bring our health care services to people in need? There’s a lot of good work happening in Racine, good collaboration, things that are happening at the Regency Mall, but everyone can’t get there nor is it a place where they feel comfortable,” said Nichole Gladney, who has worked for Ascension Health for 17 years and is now its director of community outreach and engagement.
But with Health Care Network, “this is a trusted place,” Gladney said.
Vaccinating the cautious
Still, vaccinating as many as 88 people Friday isn’t nearly enough to substantively shrink the vaccine gap. But Gladney thinks it could have a ripple effect.
“One person that’s vaccinated makes a mile of a difference, because we’ve helped a person stay healthy. And, y’know, if you are vaccinated, and you have a success about it, you are going to tell your neighbor, right? And you’re going to tell your family member. It’s that level of systemic change and engagement that we want people to have,” Gladney said.
“If we (vaccinate) 80 people, that is a home run. Because we know those 80 people are the most cautious, because they’re not going to the Regency Mall, they’re not going to go to Walgreens to get a vaccination. But they will come to a place where they’re very comfortable, with providers that they’re familiar with, with people who speak their language, and vaccinators who look like them.”
Gladney said that she believes we are past the phase of early adopters — those who immediately trusted and craved vaccines who rushed to clinics to get shots.
“Where we’re at now is we’re in that phase where we have to get those who … need a little bit more information, very cautious,” she said. By breaking through and getting some members of that second phase vaccinated, others are expected to follow.
On Thursday, Gladney was in Appleton helping set up a vaccination clinic focused on the Fox Valley’s Hmong community, which makes up approximately 2-4% of the population of several central Wisconsin counties. The clinic had 10 translators and Gladney said they were all constantly working throughout the day, since so many in Wisconsin’s Hmong community — many of whom aren’t fluent or able to communicate in English — wanted to be vaccinated but didn’t feel comfortable going through the more mainstream channels.