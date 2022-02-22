'A true unsung hero' | Racine firefighters remember Christopher Lalor, who died Sunday

RACINE — Racine Fire Captain Ed Benson remembers one snowy day when a Racine resident was snowblowing his driveway and fell down. The resident wasn’t able to finish clearing off his driveway or walkway.

Most people nearby would just drive by without stopping, Benson said, but Christopher Lalor wasn’t that kind of person.

“Chris went over there and helped that individual and finished his driveway, finished that walkway,” Benson said of the driver/operator at the Racine Fire Department. “When it was all said and done, hopped back in his car and went about his business … He was a true unsung hero because of what he did, without asking for any kind of gratitude.”

Lalor, 50, was a 21-year-veteran of the Racine Fire Department. He died Sunday. The Racine Police Department is investigating his death as a possible homicide.

Benson worked with Lalor for all 21 of those years. Benson said the department and city have gone through a lot of anguish recently, with losing brothers and sisters.

Chief Maurice Robinson of the Racine Police Department said even though he wasn’t working in the community when RPD officer John Hetland died, the RPD is going to continue with its “robust peer support program” of supporting and taking care of one another in times of difficulty.

Racine Fire Department members focused on the positives Tuesday morning when sharing memories of Lalor the department’s Station 1, 810 8th St. in Downtown Racine.

“Chris was a huge asset for the fire department. That’s going to be a huge loss that we're not going to be able to fix. But he was also a huge loss and asset to the community,” Lt. Tim O’Brien said. “I don’t think you can be told how to cope. It’s gonna take time. It’s gonna take a long time. I’m gonna miss him, and that's why he was a great guy.”

Sunday

Robinson said Lalor’s death was shocking.

“There’s nothing that indicated that this is something you can expect,” Robinson said. “This is not the man that led the life that you would expect violence to visit upon him.”

Lalor was found inside his home by his mother. The Racine Police Department began its investigation just before noon Sunday when first responders were sent from a 911 call to Pinehurst Avenue, two blocks south of St. Lucy Catholic Church and Grade School on Durand Avenue, “in reference to a male not breathing,” the RPD said in a statement issued Monday.

No information regarding the cause of death or potential suspects has been released.

The RPD has asked for witnesses or those with information about the death to call the Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via the p3 app.

Robinson said the RPD is using all of its investigative resources to determine who killed Lalor and why.

“It’s difficult to stand here and talk about the events that surround the loss and extended member of our family,” Robinson said. “We do have a promising line of investigation … rest assured that we are working on this. We’re working on this diligently and we will go wherever it takes us.”

Memories

Assistant Chief Brian Wolf said Lalor cared for the community and cared for his neighbors. Capt. Craig Ford described Lalor as a helpful person.

“At work, you didn't have to ask for him to come help you in the kitchen. He was already there,” Ford said. “You didn't have to ask him to help come check out the truck in the morning to make sure everything was in its place and ready to go. He was already out there doing that work.”

Everyone on staff knew they could rely on Lalor for stability, Ford said.

“You never saw him getting really excited. You never saw him get really down. It’s that steadiness, I think, that was one of his greatest attributes. He knew his role. He knew his equipment.”

Ford also spoke of Lalor’s efforts to be team-first. When faced with an issue: “He didn't ask, ‘what are you going to do about it?’ He asked, ‘what are we going to do about it?’ That was Chris.”

Lt. Rebecca Porcaro recalled Lalor’s participation in fundraising including fundraising for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and other Racine charities.

She described Lalor as “a very level-headed guy.”

“You need that in this line of work. You need someone that can remain calm and keep their head together in some of the circumstances that we enter,” Porcaro said. “The only time you really see him ever get upset was when his Bears weren't playing good. And that was pretty much the only time we got a little shooken up and upset.”

“In losing Chris, the City of Racine has lost a good citizen. The fire department lost a good teammate and firefighter,” Ford said. “Let the legacy of firefighter Chris Lalor motivate you to lift up the community around you. Firefighter Chris Lalor will not be forgotten.”

