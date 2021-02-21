A 'transformative' gift: Billionaire who helped create Amazon gives $5 million to United Way of Racine County

According to a news release, Scott’s team looked at 6,940 organizations to donate to. That list was whittled to 384, including 50 United Way groups. Of those 50 United Ways, the United Way of Racine County was the smallest.

“We are honored to be chosen for a gift of this magnitude,” stated United Way of Racine County Board Chair Steve McLaughlin. “We are blessed in this period of relentless, widespread hardship to have been given the ability to ask not if we will be able to continue offering our community the same support and stability, but in what ways we will do so.”

How the money will be used

Haigh said that in the past, the funding has not always been there to work to close gaps in Racine County.

“We were limited to the amount of funds we could leverage,” Haigh said, noting that Scott’s money can be that “leverage.”