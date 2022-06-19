A tradition since 1894, revived: After 2-year slumber, Burlington's civic band to perform again

BURLINGTON — The Burlington municipal band is reviving its free summer concerts in the park, after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group of musicians of all ages has been entertaining audiences for more than 100 years with its repertoire of showtunes, marches and other popular favorites.

The COVID-19 public health crisis forced the group to cancel its usual performances and effectively shut down in 2020 and 2021, to avoid spreading the contagious and sometimes deadly virus.

But the ensemble, officially known as the Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band, has regrouped and is getting ready to resume its public performances starting June 24.

“We’re excited,” band director Chris Peterson said. “We’re ready to go.”

Storied history

Supported by the Burlington Kiwanis Club, the band has been around since 1894 under various names. It brings together men and women to perform “The Star Spangled Banner” and other favorites at public events.

The ensemble traditionally offers free outdoor concerts every Friday night at Echo Veterans Memorial Park.

Some members have been involved in the group for more than 50 years.

Ray Ziebell, who plays tuba and has been in the band since 1958, said many performers live outside the community, so some have not even seen one another during the two-year layoff.

“It’s been kind of sad,” Ziebell said.

Band members said sitting idle has been difficult, both because the concerts have a popular following in the community and because the band members have grown close to one another.

“It’s been lonely,” percussionist Margo Kurth said. “It feels great to be back.”

With the COVID pandemic slowing and many people now vaccinated, band officials decided to reorganize and get back to performing publicly with their trumpets, clarinets, tubas and other instruments.

Membership in the band has fluctuated between 40 and 60 musicians in recent years.

Although some have side gigs at churches or elsewhere, the Burlington civic band holds a special place in their hearts.

Mary Ellen Close, who has played flute and piccolo in the group for 30 years, said practicing at home alone is not the same as meeting her fellow performers in-person and playing together.

“We really need the group to make it fun,” Close said. “That’s what we’ve been waiting for for two years.”

Once organizers announced that the band would reunite and resume performing this summer, rehearsals have been taking place inside the band room at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Pkwy.

The free public concerts return at 7 p.m. June 24 to Echo Veterans Memorial Park, 595 Milwaukee Ave. The concerts continue at 7 p.m. each Friday throughout the month of July.

Return of the Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band First concert back: 7 p.m. June 24 at Echo Veterans Memorial Park, 595 Milwaukee Ave. The concerts are scheduled to continue every Friday at 7 p.m. in the month of July.

To avoid parking congestion, a shuttle sponsored by Fred’s Burgers is available to transport concertgoers from the Burlington Jamboree festival grounds, 681 Maryland Ave.

The band also is scheduled to perform in the Fourth of July parade in Waterford.

Peterson, who has been band director since 1977, said the band members have been happy to reunite after a long two years apart.

“It’s kind of a class reunion,” he said.

The group has planned different themes for its Friday night concerts, including a patriotic theme, television, traveling and celebrating.

Robin Lee, a saxophone player who has been in the band for about 25 years, said she plays in another band in New Berlin. But she is delighted to be back together with her Burlington band mates.

“It feels good,” Lee said. “It just feels good to be playing again.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.